TRAVERSE CITY — Another positive COVID-19 case at Traverse City Central High School was announced Friday.
The Grand Traverse County Health department informed Traverse City Area Public Schools officials of a positive "school-associated" case, which means the positive case does not concern a particular staff member or student but instead an infected person who was on the grounds of Central High School.
The case is the second reported at Central High School in four days, the previous coming Tuesday. The announcement Tuesday of a staff member who tested positive resulted in a two-day shutdown of the school. In-person instruction at Central High School resumed Friday.
The school-associated case announced Friday is not believed to be related to the positive case announced Tuesday, TCAPS officials said.
As always, GT Health Department staff will conduct contact tracing and notify people potentially exposed to the infected person. Those notified will be asked to stay home, self quarantine and take any additional health measures advised. Those not contacted are deemed not to have been in close contact with the virus.
Central High School will once again be deep cleaned and disinfected as will other potentially affected areas.
Christine Guitar, TCAPS communications director, clarified that extracurriculars were still on for TCCHS. The Trojans traveled to play Macomb Dakota Friday night and have a soccer district final scheduled with Traverse City West Saturday at 3 p.m.
Public Schools of Petoskey also elected to close Petoskey Middle School Oct. 26 and 27 because of positive cases.
Local health officials indicated some COVID-19 metrics show the disease is spreading more.
According to the Grand Traverse County Health Department, the county's per-capita case average on a 7-day average, 68.5, meets the state's definition of a risk level of "D" for contacting the disease. The percent positivity rate for the region remained below 3 percent, which experts deem to be community spread, but in Grand Traverse County the dashboard shows just over 4 percent.
It's based on the data benchmarks set by the University of Michigan School of Medicine in the MI Start Map dashboard. "Low" is the lowest, "A" is the second lowest increasing incrementally to "E" which is the highest. It has the Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing regions listed at a risk level of "D."
Previously the colors and labels were very similar to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start order and the dashboard, and seemed to be ignored as risk levels changed for each region without being moved back a phase until just last month. U-M changed the color scheme last month "to reduce confusion."
The MI Safe Start order is no longer effective after a Michigan Supreme Court ruling, but a lot of the actions it took were applied in an Emergency Order from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
Gordon's order this week would not permit indoor visits to residential care facilities located in counties with a risk level of "E" according to the map — or 150 cases per capita — but so far that's been the only policy application of the dashboard's data it since its launch in May.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department reported 14 new cases in its Joint Operation Center report.
It also said it completed contact tracing investigations for 25 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, reporting 20 cases were symptomatic and five were not.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported 24 new cases — 10 in Charlevoix County, 5 in Emmett, 3 in Antrim and 6 in Otsego. The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department added four cases in Benzie and 2 in Leelanau, without any community exposure sites. District Health Department No. 10 reported 7 new cases in its counties that are in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region — 1 in Crawford County, 2 in Kalkaska, 3 in Manistee and 1 in Missaukee.
The health departments released the following locations of "low-risk" community exposure sites.
- Dillinger's Pub, Traverse City: Thursday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby, Traverse City: Friday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mari Vineyards, Traverse City: Saturday, Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.;
- Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, Traverse City: Saturday, Oct. 17, 5:15 to 7:00 p.m.
- Resurrection Life Church, Traverse City: Sunday, October 18, 11 a.m. service
- Builders First Source, Petoskey: Oct. 14 to 16 and Oct. 19 to 21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Charlevoix Public Library, Charlevoix: Oct. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Numbers rose statewide Friday with just over 1,800 cases and 18 new deaths.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Representative Council said it would be beginning its winter sports season on time Friday morning, a decision that was met with differing reactions from area coaches.
“It makes me nervous,” Frankfort girls basketball coach Tim Reznich said. “I don’t know how we can do it safely.”
