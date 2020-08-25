BEULAH — An older Benzie County man is the latest local resident to die from COVID-19.
Officials with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced the latest death was of a man in his 70s. His death marks the second to the pandemic disease among Benzie County residents and the 57th among residents of the 17-county northern Lower Michigan region.
The man died Monday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, confirmed Dianne Michalek, the hospital’s vice-president of communications.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for six up-north counties including Benzie, extended sympathies and said we must never forget the impact on those affected by the contagious virus and accompanying — even fatal — illness.
“We need to continue to stay strong as we work together to slow the spread of this disease,” Peacock said in a written statement.
She said that across the region a growing number of cases have been connected to social gatherings, including those in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, where Peacock also serves as health officer.
“We do know that gatherings and congregate living settings continue to be at high risk of transmission and outbreak and new cases have reported many close contacts, some as high as 20 contacts,” she said.
“It is necessary that regardless of age we all continue to take every safety precaution seriously to protect ourselves as our communities from this virus,” Peacock said.
Health workers this week also identified three possible public exposure sites for the contagious disease:
- Kilwin’s Bayview location, Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cutler’s Clothing in Petoskey, Aug. 13 and 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
- Knot Just a Bar in Bay Harbor, Aug. 17 from 1 to 10:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 from 1-2 p.m.
Anyone in those places at those times are encouraged to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, loss of taste and more. Some may even consider getting tested, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan will host free, drive-through COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey and Thursday in East Jordan. The Michigan Army National Guard will assist with the testing, similar to past events in Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and other communities across the state.
“With our cases continuing to rise locally, we know there is a need for more testing across our region,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, the department’s medical director. “We hope our residents and any visitors take advantage of this opportunity to get tested without any barriers.”
Though cases continue to rise both locally and statewide, only two people currently are hospitalized at Munson facilities — one at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the other at Grayling Hospital.
Michigan health officials reported there have now been 98,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 6,400 deaths statewide.
There have been 5.77 million cases across the United States and more than 178,000 deaths. Those statistics are included in the 23.7 million worldwide cases and nearly 815,800 deaths around the globe, according to authorities at Johns Hopkins University & Medicine who have tracked the disease’s spread since the pandemic began.
