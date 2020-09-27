TRAVERSE CITY — Girl Scouts have gone digital up north because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a new trend that may actually stick, officials said.
“When we first when into quarantine we did a meet every Friday and while we were waiting for all the girls to join on, we’d play a game or just chat,” said Girl Scout Kayeann Fraley, 12, of Traverse City.
Her troop collectively watches educational videos, takes turns reading paragraphs for badge work, and some members even hang back after the end of meetings to just hang out online and talk, Kayeann said.
“It’s fun to be together, but obviously, I’d like to be in person — everyone would. But we can still talk to each other,” she said.
Kayeann’s mother, Keegan Fraley of Traverse City, volunteers as a troop leader. Her Girl Scouts continued not only to meet virtually each week, she said, some even connected with each other online every day.
“My girls are very active with each other in Girl Scouts and outside of that,” Fraley said. “They were missing the socialization aspect. I think they were getting a lot out of it.”
During official troop meetings, Fraley said the scouts work on group projects and badge requirements, or even commiserate about life during a pandemic.
The badge about trees involved the scouts watching videos, she said, then doing activities like making leaf tracings and coloring them in, plus bringing a snack with fruit that comes from a tree to their next virtual meeting.
“That badge was really fun,” Kayeann said.
Creativity has been crucial to keeping the scouts engaged and active, her mother said.
“I heard another troop did cupcake wars and we did a painting on canvas,” Fraley said.
She said troop leaders organized stenciled canvases for each scout, plus all the painting materials, and then delivered the kits to scouts at home with instructions not to open them before their next virtual meeting.
“When they got to the meeting, they then painted their canvases all at the same time,” Fraley said. “It’s the little things you have to do to make it work.”
Krystan Krucki, communications manager for Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, said those sorts of activities are precisely why online gatherings are being encouraged during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year obviously is so different for so many reasons,” she said.
Some troops have been able to do outdoor events in parks, Krucki said, while others have done more online activities.
“Girl Scouts is really working to provide a space both for girls meeting in person and those socially distancing,” she said.
A recent statewide organized outdoor event was the “Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend,” when Krucki said girls from multiple troops made efforts to visit Michigan state parks where they’d never before been — including both Interlochen and Leelanau state parks in northwest Lower Michigan.
The nonprofit organization has also launched a recruitment effort to pull more girls into their local troops, whether in person or online.
“It’s almost a silver lining. It’s opened the door for girls who home school or who couldn’t go to events,” Krucki said. “It was definitely in response to the pandemic.”
Online activities are expected to continue, she said, even after all in-person events are able to resume. It’s a way to reach even more participants, Krucki said.
Fraley said she’s eager for the benefits of the recruitment efforts, hoping to build a new troop for kindergarten-age girls. Her middle school troop already has more than a dozen members, she said.
“That’s why I’m glad we are doing virtual things. We’re still here. We’re still active. We’re just figuring out our new normal,” she said.
Recruitment events take place at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 28. To register, visit www.gsmists.org/recruitmentevents.
Those interested in joining can go to www.gsmists.org/join. Anyone with questions can call 616-784-3341 or email customercare@gsmists.org.
