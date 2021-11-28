ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Julie Brown said that on Nov. 18, canceling classes was not on her radar — administrators were monitoring fewer than five cases of COVID-19 in the district.

But by the end of the day, there were more than 17 new COVID cases in her school district, and low attendance numbers and dire staff shortages that needed to be addressed. By mid-day Nov. 19 she sent out an email to parents of Elk Rapids students informing them that Elk Rapids schools would close in the days leading up to Thanksgiving break.

“We’re just hitting our peak now where other districts in our northwest area for some reason hit them prior,” Brown said.

Administrators at Kalkaska Public Schools, Elk Rapids, Kingsley Area Schools and Northwest Education Services canceled classes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break in the midst of rising COVID and influenza cases, dropping attendance numbers and staff shortages. Administrators hope the time off will allow students and teachers time to quarantine without missing school, but fears around a spike caused by holiday gatherings remain.

Michigan schools must have 75 percent attendance for a school day to count. Michigan’s surge in pediatric and adult COVID-19 cases forced many students and teachers to quarantine, which only worsened falling attendance and teacher shortages.

Elk Rapids conducts rapid tests for students who are considered close contacts so that they don’t have to quarantine. Brown said the process was working well until there were too many close contacts and too few tests.

“When you have 20 cases, you have over 100 kids that need to be tested. And if they can’t be tested, you have to quarantine them,” Brown said. “And then you have staff who are out and they can’t stay in school and then you have staff with kids who need to be quarantined, so we need subs for them. The dominoes just fall really quickly that you can’t cover classes.”

Elk Rapids is under a mask mandate from the local health department. Brown said Elk Rapids’ other COVID-19 mitigation efforts will not change when they return from the break.

Kalkaska schools average about 20 to 30 quarantines per day, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said, but last week they were seeing around 50 quarantined students each day. He said that usually Kalkaska is in the 95 to 98 percent range for attendance, but they have been lingering in the high 80s this fall.

Heitmeyer said Kalkaska is looking at options for air filtration systems for the future, but this week the school will be “deep cleaning.” Kalkaska does not have a mask mandate, and Heitmeyer said that won’t change, and neither will the schools’ social distancing measures.

“Bottom line: we want [students] to learn,” Heitmeyer said. “This was just a great opportunity to turn a couple days into a full week and you know, hopefully by next week, everybody who was quarantined can come back.”

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said his school district has been facing very low attendance rates. Smith said there are some COVID cases, but the absences are mostly due to influenza. Smith said he knew that he wouldn’t make the mandated 75 percent attendance rate this week if Kingsley schools stayed open.

Smith said Kingsley schools will be deep cleaned, but there will be no changes made to classrooms to implement more COVID precautions. Kingsley schools also do not have a mask mandate, and Smith said that will stay the same when they return from the break.

Risk is low that the virus that causes COVID can land on surfaces and infect people who touch those surfaces and touch their face, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends cleaning poorly ventilated and highly trafficked areas more frequently and cleaning and disinfecting spaces in which a person who tested positive for COVID has been. The virus primarily spreads through direct contact with a person infected with COVID-19, droplet and airborne transmission.

Ryan Jarvi, communications director at North Ed, said North Ed canceled its Career Tech and Special Education services this week because of spread within the classrooms and shifting attendance numbers. Jarvi said North Ed has about 90 students and staff quarantining.

“Staffing shortages are always a challenge,” Jarvi said. “If you don’t have the teachers or the aides that you need in the classrooms, it’s hard to give students the proper instruction and education that they need.”

North Ed maintenance staff followed their regular cleaning protocols and staff worked mostly remote while students and teachers were away, Jarvi said.

While school administrators hope the extra time off will allow staff and students to finish quarantines and recover their attendance rates, the threat of another spike in COVID cases from the holiday looms large.

“You look at the numbers and it’s it’s not looking great. They are trending in the wrong direction,” Jarvi said. “We’ll be watching those over the weekend and be prepared to make a decision to close instruction if we need to for a longer time.”

Smith said he remains hopeful that the time off will boost attendance rates at Kingsley. He said that last year, there was concern that the holidays would case a spike, but that did not come to fruition.

“In my heart I really do think taking the time to let people rest up a lot. I think it’s gonna pay dividends. I certainly hope it does,” Smith said. “But, if I’m wrong, we can we can make corrections or make other decisions when we come back.”

While he is hopeful about Kingsley schools coming back to higher attendance rates after the Thanksgiving break, Smith said he thinks school shutdowns will likely continue.

“I think you’re gonna see pockets of schools get hit and have to shut down to get things under control and then reopen as soon as they can,” Smith said. “As much as I’d love this to be my only closure for the year, you know, realistically I think schools are going to be dealing with this for a while.”

