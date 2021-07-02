SUTTONS BAY — Doug Periard earned the title of “Captain COVID” during the last school year.
The retired Suttons Bay athletic director worked as the unofficial quarantine officer for the district while also coaching football and baseball, teaching driver’s education and driving buses. Periard helped with COVID-19 testing through the Michigan High School Athletic Association and was a big advocate for sanitizing the school and buses as often and thoroughly as possible.
The benefits were clear.
Suttons Bay had one of the lowest amount of school-associated COVID-19 cases in the five-county region (23), and cases of the flu and other illnesses were virtually nonexistent. The flu all but disappeared in Michigan and the United States.
Influenza annually affects 30 million Americans and kills nearly 36,000 on average each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported less than 1,700 cases during the last flu season. Grand Traverse County reported just six, and Michigan has reported zero during the summer. Every state in the United States remains at a minimal designation for the number of flu cases.
“When the flu season comes around in the future, we could be better prepared for it,” Periard said, adding that he could see himself wearing a mask during winter when teaching driver’s ed teacher and driving buses. “This is giving us an education in how we can keep everyone healthy and safe.”
The different actions among students hasn’t gone unnoticed, Periard said. He used to see student-athletes share water bottles on the sidelines and other students sharing food and drinks at lunch. Periard said the students are more conscious of not doing those things.
“We’re more aware that we don’t want to be passing things through each other,” he said.
Sanitizing practices likely will be scaled back from the high level during the heights of the pandemic. But hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in classrooms and hand sanitizing stations in the hallways could stick around.
An EdWeek survey conducted this spring found 91 percent of educators said more intensive cleaning protocols are in place post-school closures, and 85 percent said disinfectant wipes are now widely available in classrooms. The CDC continues to recommend schools limit the sharing of pens, pencils and art supplies, and that staff regularly clean door handles, sink handles, drinking fountains and buses.
Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz expects to return to a “more of a normal way of cleaning and disinfecting.”
There is one exception, however.
“If we have a situation where somebody’s identified with COVID on campus or in the buildings, then you would see the protocols being a full disinfection of the whole area,” he said.
The ability to maintain COVID-level cleaning comes down to the people doing the work.
“When you have a human resource like custodial and janitorial taxed to the max, we’re not able to keep up with these routines,” Petz said. “Set the whole cost of it aside, we can’t hire enough people to do that work.”
Many superintendents and district administrators are waiting on guidance from the state.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said they have not had discussions about cleaning protocols and expects to know more come mid-August.
“We’re a long ways from that,” he said. “A lot of it is still under some health department mandates, and we don’t know where they’re going to land.”
Keeping up with the required cleaning during the school year was no easy task, especially with limited staff, he said.
“We had to have people from central office, bus drivers and others that would go in and try to help. It was all hands on deck,” VanWagoner said. “We still want to have a safe environment for kids and kill as many germs as we can.”
