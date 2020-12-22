TRAVERSE CITY — Four area school districts remain on the state’s list of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released data Monday showing Kingsley, Glen Lake, Suttons Bay and Leland as experiencing an ongoing outbreak of the virus. Three of those date back nearly a month.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said his district still is recovering from an outbreak that took out 10 members of the high school football team, both student-athletes and coaches, in late November. Kingsley has a total of 16 confirmed school-associated cases since the beginning of the school year, none of which are active, Smith said.
The eight-case outbreak at the Suttons Bay middle and high schools dates back to Nov. 16, and the four cases at Leland were reported Nov. 23. Glen Lake also had four confirmed cases that were reported Dec. 7.
Delays in notification worry Smith.
“There are certainly anecdotal stories from staff members that had COVID but weren’t officially notified by the health department,” Smith said, adding that there are “clearly” positive cases within school districts that are either not being reported or contact traced in a timely manner.
Smith said the last time he was updated about potential exposures to the virus, many of the people contacted already had passed the necessary quarantine period.
“I know it’s frustrating for everybody. The health department has a lot of cases to try and run down,” Smith said. “But if we’ve learned anything from all of this it is that while the health departments are working as hard as they can, they’re certainly not equipped to keep up with the level of contact tracing that’s required right now.”
The delay is not just on the shoulders of health department officials, Smith said.
“Contact tracing works both ways,” he said. “It does require that people pick up the phone when the health department calls or that they call them back.”
Smith said estimating how many positive cases and exposures have come and gone without the health department being aware is difficult because of how quickly the virus is spreading.
“This time of the year, being out and about with family and friends, there are going to be a lot more cases than what’s been reported,” he said.
Wexford County Health Department officials notified Buckley Community Schools of its first positive case on Nov. 29, but the letter alerted the district to an exposure from Nov. 20 — nine days before. Neil Wetherbee, superintendent at Northport Public Schools, said previously he dealt with the same issue, having been informed of a positive case and exposure eight days after it occurred.
Traverse City Area Public Schools now has 46 confirmed school-associated cases after one was announced Monday at West Middle School. Positive reports in December have also come from Blair, Courtade, Long Lake, Silver Lake and Traverse Heights elementary schools as well as district support buildings and another at West Middle.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said they continue to be cautious and observant as they stay in daily contact with county health department staff.
“Throughout all of this, none of it is as quick as you want it,” VanWagoner said. “But the health department is doing everything they can to get the information to us as soon as they can.”
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District reported two cases in the past two weeks, one at the Traverse Heights Elementary School program and another at the New Campus School.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools has not reported any new positive cases since Nov. 30 and, as of Monday afternoon, have had 18 cumulative cases since the beginning of the school year.
Elk Rapids Public Schools and Benzie Central Schools have seen 24 and 21 cumulative cases, respectively. Kalkaska Public Schools last reported 12 total cases since the start of the year.
Data on school outbreaks is released every Monday at 3 p.m. from the MDHHS.