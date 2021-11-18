TRAVERSE CITY — Rebecca Howe takes COVID-19 very seriously, especially now that their kids are back in school in-person.

Howe and their husband got COVID-19 in March 2020. Since then, they have been dealing with long-term impacts of the illness; Howe takes two inhalers and their husband now has spots on his lungs. One of Howe’s children has a lung condition as well.

On Nov. 10, Howe, who uses they pronouns, was told by the Grand Traverse County Health Department that one of their kids was considered a close contact to a COVID case. Their child’s last known point of contact with the positive COVID case was on Nov. 3, seven days before the family was notified.

According to GTCHD’s website, students who are unvaccinated and come into contact with a COVID-positive student unmasked should quarantine for 10 days without testing or for seven days with a negative test result.

“It’s not just about the acute illness, because statistically kids do really well through the acute infection,” Howe said. “It’s about passing it to other people, and it’s about kids having lasting issues that we don’t know about yet.”

A rise in cases inside and outside of schools and a lack of resources at the health department and the schools have caused some parents to find out that their children are close contacts days into the supposed quarantine period. Parents like Howe worry about how this could cause further spread in schools.

“I’m really concerned about the cascade of cases that can happen from just one child,” said Autumn Droste, whose 7-year-old daughter is also a student at TCAPS Montessori.

Mike Lahey, GTCHD emergency preparedness coordinator, leads the health department’s Health Resource Advocate team, which works with schools in Grand Traverse County to confirm school-associated COVID-19 cases and conduct contact tracing. Lahey said that when it comes to COVID cases in schools, there’s a few different ways the notification and contact tracing process can go.

Typically, when GTCHD confirms that a student tests positive, the health department will notify the school and begin contact tracing. Schools have 24 hours to post school-associated COVID-19 cases confirmed by the health department to their website.

At-home tests are a “great tool,” but they can make this process tricky, Lahey said.

If a student tests positive with an at-home test, the parent must report the test result to the health department, not just to the school. Only when the positive COVID case is reported to and verified by the health department will contact tracing begin and the case be added to TCAPS’s Safe Start Plan page, even if the school was previously notified of the positive test result from the parent.

The contact tracing process can be lengthy, which leads to stories like Howe’s in which parents learn their children are close contacts days into the quarantine period. In some situations, parents have taken the notification process on themselves.

Colleen Shull’s son, who is also at TCAPS Montessori, tested positive for COVID-19 after Halloween. She contacted the school and the health department, as well as the other parents in her son’s class.

Shull said she felt it was important for her to be open about her son’s positive status, and she hopes it makes other parents feel comfortable with sharing that information in the future.

However, only knowing that their student is in the same class as a student with COVID, but not a close contact, often leaves parents confused about how to move forward.

Leah Backus, whose daughter is in Shull’s son’s class at TCAPS Montessori, heard from Shull that her daughter was potentially exposed to COVID-19, but, for a few days, she remained unsure. As a precaution, Backus canceled a visit to family, but still had her daughter vaccinated at an already-scheduled appointment.

At her daughter’s vaccination appointment, Backus signed a waiver saying that her daughter had not been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. The next evening she was notified by the local health department that her daughter was a close contact — almost a week from the last point of contact.

Backus said her experience with the notification process eroded some of her confidence in her son’s school.

“I don’t feel confident that the school that I used to have such deep affection for is really being upfront with me as a parent,” Backus said. “And I understand to some extent that their hands are tied and that this is coming from above, but, at the same time, I’m sending my kids there every day and if something happens, I don’t necessarily trust that they’re going to tell me anymore.”

Droste, whose daughter was never identified as a close contact, said that seeing how slow the notification process is from other parents changed the way she handles COVID-19 with her daughter.

“I keep home tests now stocked because I don’t trust the schools or the health department, frankly, to let me know when we’ve been exposed,” Droste said. “Every sniffle gets a home test from me.”

The health department shares the concerns parents have over delays in contact-tracing, Lahey said.

“We share the frustration,” Lahey said. “From a public health perspective, we would love to be seeing these notifications get out as soon as possible because in theory that helps mitigate the spread of disease in the community.”

Lahey said his team is “operating in some difficult times”; his staff, which conducts contact tracing for 32 schools in Grand Traverse County, sent out 428 close contact letters between Nov. 8 and Wednesday.

“It’s a heavy workload for our team,” Lahey said.

Some parents wish the school would post cases and begin contact tracing as soon as they hear of a positive test result from parents, but TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith said the current process in place prevents schools from reporting cases more than once.

“I don’t think people realize how much time and effort goes into each positive case,” Smith said. “So, just to be able to maintain some form of consistency and clarity really helps because we don’t have staff that are doing this as our job … it’s people who are just tackling extra work.”

Smith said TCAPS is working within the guidelines set by the health department and that the school district does not have the “manpower” to do more than what they are currently.

“I think it’s just a matter of doing the best we can with the resources we have,” Smith said.

TCAPS has changed some aspects of its COVID-19 reporting process since the beginning of the school year. Just a few weeks ago, TCAPS began sending out emails alerting families to potential cases once they hear from parents that a student has tested positive after parents asked for earlier notification.

These letters are not the same as a close contact notification; they only include the school and the grade in which the positive case was.

To some parents, these letters home are not enough and the delays, especially in instances when the schools know about cases before the health department, seem like a lack of effort on the part of the schools.

“The school already knows about the case, but they’re doing nothing because what their quote ‘job’ is ... is doing the bare minimum that they have to do,” Howe said.

On Wednesday, Howe received another letter from the health department that their child was a close contact to another COVID-positive student. They said they were told that this case is directly related to the previous one.

“At this point, it’s like everyone is left to fend for themselves and make their own decisions, which — that’s just chaos,” Howe said. “It’s chaos.”