TRAVERSE CITY — The riot at the U.S. Capitol overshadowed some fairly important news for Michigan educators.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Jan. 6 that all school employees would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine the following week.
Nearly two weeks have passed since teachers, administrators and support staff could get the first dose of the vaccine and the rollout is still somewhat chaotic.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that public health experts blame the vaccine shortage in part on former President Donald Trump’s push to get states to expand their vaccination efforts. But there were not enough doses to meet the demand, leading to frustration and confusion — and to a longer wait time for those next in line.
Nearly 38 million doses of vaccine have been delivered across the country, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that just 2.4 million people have received the necessary two doses. Newly installed President Joe Biden has promised 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his term.
Demand for the vaccine in Michigan — as it is throughout much of the United States — is higher than the supply, which is overwhelming health departments already burdened by the constant need for contact tracing.
Distribution will be coordinated through county health departments who will work with school districts to make appointments for employees. But some public health experts said state governments have not been getting reliable information on vaccine deliveries and that the amount of vaccines has been unpredictable. That has made it difficult to plan how to administer the vaccine.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said she and other teachers have been working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Traverse City Area Public Schools to develop a format for getting teachers vaccinated. McBride-Culver is hopeful it will be similar to the flu shot clinics held for TCAPS employees, calling those “quick” and “efficient.”
TCAPS officials sent an online form to gauge interest from its employees so that an accurate number of those seeking a vaccine can be sent to the health department.
The only holdup is getting enough vaccines for all who want them, McBride-Culver said.
“We’ve got people identified. We got everything ready to go,” she said. “We’re just waiting on delivery of that vaccine.”
McBride-Culver said getting the vaccine is still going to provide a sense of relief.
“We can hardly see to the end of our arm right now with the amount of concerns we have,” she said. “Right now, the concern is this: the vaccination is available, we want to get it.”
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said he will get the vaccine when his turn comes around.
“It’s an important step,” he said. “My plan is to be there to welcome our people at the clinic if we’re able to do a mass (vaccination) to show my appreciation for their willingness to help.”
VanWagoner was clear that all mitigation steps and safety protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing, will still be required after an employee is vaccinated.
“There’s still research to be done about the ability to transmit the virus (after vaccination),” VanWagoner said. “We don’t anticipate any changes to our safety measures in the foreseeable future.”
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said about 85 percent of his staff have indicated they will get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. Ceglarek said the district is “working in lockstep” with the GT Health Department and Munson Medical Center to coordinate how to administer the vaccines.
Ceglarek said he is proud of the safety efforts both staff and students have taken as they wait for a vaccine.
“This is another step, another mitigation factor that will be able to get us to a point where we can continue to offer face-to-face instruction in a really meaningful way,” he said.
Although the vaccine will be available to school employees, it likely will not be required by most school districts.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released guidance in December stating that there is nothing stopping an employer from mandating employees get vaccinated, but contractual agreements on health and safety issues are mandatory for school districts. School officials must work with unions and other bargaining groups to develop a vaccination policy, according to the Michigan Education Association.
Lisa Peacock, health officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, was part of a vaccination clinic at Petoskey High School on Friday and Saturday that provided vaccines to nearly 1,500 people — including people 65 years and older, frontline medical and emergency workers as well as educators.
Peacock said the health department established strong relationships with local schools and are coordinating registration and scheduling to provide vaccines to school staff. Health department officials are asking school districts to complete a pre-registration form on www.nwhealth.org to provide the number of staff interested in receiving the vaccine.
Vaccine allocations are limited, Peacock said, so there is no recommendation for mandatory vaccinations.
Ceglarek said the TBAISD is “a long ways out from any sort of requirement.”
“Of course we encourage them to take it,” he said. “It’s a great mitigation process that can be used.”