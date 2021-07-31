TRAVERSE CITY — Although students don’t have to think about the first day of school for a least a few more weeks, educators and administrators are planning for another year with a global pandemic still kicking around.
Those plans likely will include guidance on whether or not students and staff should wear masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Tuesday, released a recommendation that all people on school grounds should wear masks while indoors, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The announcement changes course from just a few weeks ago when the CDC said fully vaccinated people did not have to wear masks. The new messaging from the CDC falls closer in line with the guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which said ever person in a school older than 2 should be masked.
Casey Petz, superintendent of Suttons Bay Public Schools, said the most important word in the CDC’s guidance was “recommendation.”
“Underline, highlight, boldface type. It’s a recommendation and not a requirement,” he said. “We wanted local control, and now we have it. We are not required or mandated at this point by any of our government entities to either do or do not.”
Worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus combined with a lower-than-expected national vaccination rate and children younger than 12 years old not approved for the vaccine has some health officials worried that a return to crowded indoor spaces — such as schools — could result in a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Petz said the recommendation from the CDC will be “put into a bin” of factors district officials will consider when making a decision, but it won’t necessarily be the leading factor that they look at.
“Our data looks different than our neighbors’ data,” Petz said. “That’s going to come down to what the vaccination rate is for students, staff and the community, the transmission rate of the virus, what our mitigation efforts are and the effectiveness of those efforts.”
Leelanau County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with nearly 77 percent of its residents receiving at least one dose. That puts the county at the low-risk status, which Petz said does not require masks for either vaccinated or unvaccinated people. That policy only remains in place as long as the county remains at the low-risk level.
Cathy Bolton, who has grandchildren in the Traverse City Area Public Schools system, said going back to wearing masks in school seems “inevitable.”
Bolton’s 11-year-old grandson is unvaccinated. She said she would feel most comfortable if everyone was wearing masks all of the time, especially at the elementary and middle school level.
Bolton was hopeful the coming school year would be normal, but she knew that hinged on the country reaching the 70 percent vaccination rate President Joe Biden set out as a goal for July 4. The U.S. is still below 60 percent at this time.
Just 12.3 percent of those under 18 years old are vaccinated in Michigan, according to the most recent data from the Mayo Clinic. That figure jumps to 57 percent for those 18-64 and nearly 91 percent for Michigan residents 65 and older.
“What’s happening, especially among the unvaccinated, it seems that they have to go back with masks or else you’re risking the health and lives of the unvaccinated,” Bolton said.
Bolton believes TCAPS should play it safe and require masks. She said it would be impossible for the district to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, which would in turn make it impossible to know who should mask up and who wouldn’t have to.
“If you didn’t require masks, how would you make it possible for everyone to be safe? I don’t think you can,” she said.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner is set to discuss masking and other safety protocols with health officials before bringing that information and a possible recommendation to the board of education in early August.
Grand Traverse County is just below the 70 percent vaccination threshold at 69.6 percent. That figure is encouraging for VanWagoner, who said much of the decision making will rely upon analyzing local data about vaccination and case rates.
A contingent of TCAPS parents and critics of the district are already threatening to pull their children from TCAPS if masks are required.
Darcie Pickren said more than 100 families have discussed taking their children out of northern Michigan’s largest school district and creating a community school that could shift locations based on need.
Pickren said she had not seen the CDC recommendation, and she didn’t really care to.
“We’re not doing it. We are not doing it,” Pickren said. “There’s no real science behind any of this. It is just a flat-out lie. It’s the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the world. Yes, there’s a virus. Yes, people got sick. But to be putting people in masks that do absolutely nothing, ... I mean this is insane.”
Lori White has two children in TCAPS, a freshman and a senior in high school. She said she is prepared to take her kids out of the district if a masking mandate remains at TCAPS.
White has been staunch in her anti-mask views, speaking about it at several TCAPS board meetings. She also said her children will not be receiving the vaccine.
“It’s absurd, and it’s our kids who are paying the price for it,” White said. “It’s been a very frustrating time.”