TRAVERSE CITY — In the two months since requirements for schools regarding COVID case management changed, some school districts in northern Michigan have adjusted to new ways of dealing with the ever-present virus while others have maintained the same processes.

In March, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rescinded an October 2020 emergency order that required public and nonpublic schools to post confirmed and probable school-associated COVID-19 cases in a prominent place on the schools’ websites.

The order also tasked health departments with reporting cases to schools and conducting contact tracing investigations.

Whereas schools previously maintained their COVID case reporting pages for the public, many COVID case trackers are now deleted or remain without updated case counts. And, local health departments have stopped contact tracing for every COVID case in schools.

Joshua Meyerson, medical director of the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said his health departments still work regularly with schools, particularly when they are experiencing outbreaks, but the health department is no longer contact tracing or investigating for each COVID case.

Without state mandates or guidelines, COVID case management in schools and partnerships between health departments and school districts are taking new shapes.

Suttons Bay Public Schools’ COVID reporting page has not been updated since Jan. 20. Superintendent Casey Petz said keeping track of cases has proved difficult without the health department consistently reporting cases to them, however there have been minimal issues with COVID in the past few months.

“We’ve had some cases and we’ve had self-circulation of the virus in the community, but families have been doing a really good job,” Petz said. “For the most part they’re pretty transparent when a child is sick.”

At Traverse City Area Public Schools, Superintendent John VanWagoner said not much has changed in the past two months in how the school district manages COVID cases, besides no longer publicly reporting case counts on their website. The Grand Traverse County Health Department still regularly reports cases to the school, many students and staff still wear masks and people are still encouraged to stay home if they’re sick, VanWagoner said.

TCAPS’s public COVID reporting page was last updated on March 10. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that TCAPS Montessori School has a COVID outbreak among students and staff of 21 cases.

Recently, the health department sent families exposure letters, but TCAPS is currently in the process of re-implementing exposure letters from the school to specific classes, due to parents’ requests, VanWagoner said. Other than that, there are no changes on the horizon for how the school district handles cases, he said.

At Leland Public School, Superintendent Stephanie Long said Leland staff still test students if they show symptoms and have a release to be tested. Otherwise, the student gets sent home, like they would with other illnesses, and their parents receive an at-home test.

In April and May Leland Public School had a combined number of 10 COVID cases.

Long said her school still relies on the health department for advice regarding COVID, and the two entities will alert each other regarding cases in the school.

Stephanie Burns, Leland’s nurse who also works for the health department, keeps track of COVID cases and adds them to a spreadsheet that was previously linked to the school’s website. The school sends exposure letters out to parents, indicating whether an elementary, middle or high school student has tested positive for COVID, she said.

Benzie County Central Schools’ COVID reporting page is time-stamped for March 11. In terms of tracking COVID cases, Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said that her school used to report case numbers every week, but now they mostly treat COVID like any other communicable disease and notify parents through a standardized alert message.

While there have been some COVID cases in the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus is not as pervasive as it once was in Benzie’s hallways, Erfourth said — at one point near the end of March, there were fewer than 10 COVID cases and 150 cases of the flu in the school, Erfourth said.

For some schools, the easing of these requirements from the state health department has meant a weight has been taken off teachers’ and administrators’ shoulders.

Petz said managing the impacts of COVID on the school district has become “way easier” in the past few months. After two years of anxiety over protocols and requirements, it seems it has now melded into the everyday processes of school.

“It’s kind of morphed into this different thing now where people, in general, understand what they’re expected to do and they do it,” Petz said.

Erfourth said, in her school district, a relaxing of COVID precautions and case reporting requirements has meant more engaged and less stressed students and fewer mounting responsibilities for teachers and administrators. At the height of the pandemic, teachers had to fixate on their seating charts and measure the distance between desks.

“That was all really stressful because it was sort of uncharted territory as well, and we all wanted to do our due diligence,” Erfourth said. “So it is kind of nice for teachers to just be able to focus on instruction and supporting kids.”