TRAVERSE CITY — Some northern Michigan schools have remained with mask-optional policies, even during a surge in COVID cases, because of indicators that the virus is being spread outside of schools.

About halfway through the school year, northern Michigan school leaders remain divided on masking policies. During the current, persisting surge in COVID cases — just on Friday Munson Healthcare’s inpatient COVID numbers reached a new high of 141 — some schools have decided to remain mask-optional while others have changed their policies with the changing COVID cases and positivity rates.

At Buckley Community Schools, masks are optional during the school day, but students are required to wear them on the buses, said superintendent Jessica Harrand. Harrand said Buckley schools have health screenings, rapid tests and temperature checks.

Harrand said if she began to see more spread inside the Buckley schools, she would consider a mask mandate, but right now, she said she is seeing a “very clear” spread between family members.

“Last year … we might have a couple or one or two family members get sick, and so we were having students being quarantined multiple times,” Harrand said. “Right now, we’re really seeing that it is often all or most of the family is ending up getting it in a pretty quick timeframe.”

Because of the spread among families, siblings of students are asked to stay home, even if their sibling is only a probable COVID case. She said the spread in families often covers a significant timeframe as well.

“We’ve had kids miss an entire month,” she said.

Forest Area Community Schools superintendent Joshua Rothwell also said he is not seeing as much COVID spread within the schools.

“A lot of the spread I believe is happening outside of the school day,” Rothwell said.

Forest Area does not have a universal masking policy. Rothwell said the district began the year with a universal masking policy, but made masking optional when the vaccine for five to 11 year old kids was approved.

“I think the biggest challenge that we have is: a lot of our kids are gathering with family and friends outside of the school day,” Rothwell said. “So it’s very challenging for us to enforce a universal masking mandate in the school, but then when they’re dispatched for the day, then they’re hanging out with their buddies and they’re going to family homes and such.”

In contrast to Buckley and Forest Area, Grand Traverse Academy has created detailed guidelines for COVID policies.

Before the start of the school year, Grand Traverse Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset said he was waiting for the local health department to instate a mask mandate before making any masking policies himself.

“We really wanted that decision to be made by public health officials, as they did the year previous,” Coneset said. “I’m not an epidemiologist. I’m a Social Studies teacher by trade, not a scientist.”

When guidance from the local health department never came, Coneset said he and other administrators decided to start the year universally masking while they created their own guidelines for masking and COVID mitigation efforts. After they crafted their guidelines, GTA dropped its mask mandate for two weeks in September.

When the local positivity rate jumped above 10 percent, they put in place a mandate on masks for students, except for when they are seated at their desks.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said HDNM and BLDHD both set in place mask mandates for K-12 educational institutions before the beginning of the school year because of rising cases and rising positivity rates.

“School is a situation where we have a really high dose and duration of exposure because it’s people spending time together indoors within close contact for long periods of time over and over and over again every day,” Peacock said. “So, we knew that there would likely be a rise in cases when school began based on our experience the year before.”

Peacock cited a report put out by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Michigan in October that examined the difference in COVID cases between schools with mask mandates and schools without mask mandates. The report found that school districts without more masking policies had higher case rates than those with mask mandates.

Peacock said BLDHD and HDNM have not set an expiration date on mask mandates because of the current number of cases, the high positivity rate in the area and the stress the local health care system is under during this surge.

TCAPS, however, has had a universal mask mandate since the beginning of this school year, a policy that has drawn support from some parents and community members and criticism from others.

After the approval of vaccines for children ages five to 11, the TCAPS board of education voted to expire the mandate on Dec. 31, so schools would no longer require masks when students return from the winter holiday break.

“The board wanted to make it clear that we want an expected it to end … The point is that we are not interested in an indefinite masking scenario,” Newman-Bale said.

TCAPS board members agreed to reconsider the expiration date if TCAPS’ attendance rates were alarmingly low. Newman-Bale said that as of last week, he does not know whether or not the expiration date will be reconsidered.

Many schools other than TCAPS are unsure of the future of their mask mandates.

The Forest Area board of education plans on revisiting the issue each month, Rothwell said, because of the shifts in the data around COVID cases.

“I think we’re going to monitor cases as best we can,” Rothwell said. “I think the holidays are going to be challenging; just finishing up Thanksgiving and seeing it the next couple of weeks if we have an increase in cases but also with the Christmas season on the horizon as well.”

Harrand said as of this week she does not think her mask mandate will change, but that’s not to say it will remain as is for the rest of the school year.

“These things change within hours,” Harrand said.