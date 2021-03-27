TRAVERSE CITY — School and health department officials would prefer if students did not partake in the same spring break endeavors as pop-culture cartoon characters Bart Simpson, Milhouse Van Houten, Nelson Muntz and Martin Prince.
No shopping spree at a toy store, no trips to the movie theater to see “Naked Lunch,” no watching Andy Williams perform “Moon River” live in Branson, Missouri, which would be difficult anyway considering he died in 2012.
Suggested spring break precautions in the midst of a pandemic are not that specific, but the message is the same: try to avoid behaviors that could put one at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Most of the recent positive cases have been among students, which is why health and school officials are preaching vigilance heading into spring break.
In Grand Traverse County from March 12-25, 51 cases were confirmed in the 13- to 19-year-old age range, according to health department officials.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported the from March 1-24 in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, there were 148 cases confirmed among teenagers. That is the most of any age group in that timeframe.
Health Officer Lisa Peacock said public health officials have not seen such a dramatic spike since the fall.
“We are making every effort to get people fully vaccinated, but all of us have the responsibility to keep up our end of the bargain and take precautionary measures to stop this virus,” she said.
Traverse City Area Public Schools has 134 of the district’s total 182 positive cases coming from the high schools and middle schools — 55 at Central High, 42 at West Senior High, 20 at West Middle, 13 at East Middle and just four at Traverse City High. In the past week, six cases have been confirmed at Central High School, four at West Middle, three at East Middle and two at West Senior High.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner has been worried about COVID-19 in and out of his district “since the day we started school.”
“That won’t end until this pandemic is over,” he said. “Coming back, hopefully people doubled down their efforts.”
VanWagoner said the district is working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to possibly set up COVID-19 testing for students when they return from spring break. VanWagoner said they hope to at least get testing for student-athletes.
School-associated cases at districts outside of Traverse City continue to pop up. Bellaire reported two positives Thursday after going months without one. The same goes for Elk Rapids, which has had four cases in the past week after staying COVID free since Feb. 14.
After Thursday, Benzie Central had 39 total since September, 29 of those came at the high school — although nearly half were from an outbreak in October. That changed Friday when Superintendent Amiee Erfourth was notified of four new student positives at the high school.
“If you would have asked me yesterday if I was feeling good heading into spring break, I would have had a completely different answer,” Erfourth said. “I am a little concerned now, because that is a big spike compared to where we’ve been lately.”
Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Northwest Michigan Health Department, said most spread of the contagious respiratory disease comes from close contact, which includes athletics and gatherings without masks, and not so much casual contact.
“When it gets into the school population, you have that opportunity for spread,” Meyerson said. “I think that’s what we’re seeing here.”
As students leave for spring break, they also leave the stringent safety precautions of mask wearing and social distancing required at school. Meyerson said there are concerns of a post-spring break spike in cases, but he said a “slow down” could happen if students spend the week away from each other.
“I wouldn’t be surprised either way,” he said.
Northwest Education Services, formerly Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, did not release any guidance similar to that issued before the holidays. Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said each of the districts North Ed serves is in a unique situation in regard to positive cases and vaccinations.
Ceglarek encouraged all to follow the advice from health professionals, but he added there was not a “one-size-fits-all approach” and that local district officials would be better served communicating directly with their own staff, students and families.
Healthcare professionals are pushing everyone eligible to get the vaccine, which will include those 16 and older come April 5.
“The best way we can slow down this spread is to get vaccinated,” Meyerson said. “People are certainly fatigued, but as these vaccines become more available, I think we’re going to see that become less of an issue.”
Meyerson said anyone 16 and older should get information on how to get the vaccine from their local health department, doctor or pharmacy.
“It’s time to get vaccinated — everyone,” he said.