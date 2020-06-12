TRAVERSE CITY — Throughout the years, Grand Traverse Pavilions hosted the ’Concert on the Lawn’ series that has transformed from musical therapy for their residents to a weekly community event during the summer.
Grand Traverse Pavilions is home to over 300 people who need living assistance — many considered vulnerable when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
The administration at GT Pavilions knew it was ‘irresponsible’ to host the concerts — which had as many as 5,000 attendees at one show in 2019 — amid the ongoing pandemic.
The combination of their at-risk population and the increased regulations that have restricted resident visitation and activity made it necessary the Pavilions find an alternative option for the concerts.
The 13-week series — which began on June 4 with a performance from the Traverse Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet — that takes place every Thursday night at 7 p.m. has made the move to the radio as the Pavilions go “radio retro.”
“The idea of making it radio retro was just such a fit for our population,” said Deb Allen, chief development and community engagement officer at GT Pavilions.
“Many of them remember listening to the radio in the living room around the public radio and gathering as a family and listening to different programming. It really does have a unique tie to our mission and our focus on those aging adults and families.”
Each week a new local musician will be featured for an hour-long performance taking place on FM-107.5 WCCW.
The staff also looked into live-streaming the concerts on social media but found a lot of roadblocks with their residents.
Bette Armour, who has volunteered for the Pavilions each summer for the last 12 years, worried it may be a bit harder to remember online or radio events rather than outdoor gatherings and some people may miss out.
The move to radio gives the residents the chance to use GT Pavilions’ TV system to broadcast it in their rooms and around the campus, giving them a chance to still get outside.
“During the first one a few of us were out on the porch and it played over the radio station,” resident Audrey Brown said. “I think we all enjoyed it, we were really spread out but hearing it was great.”
Local musician Miriam Picó was the latest performer in the series and has routinely spent time in assisted living facilities using music therapy to help the elderly.
“I’ve seen up close every week how music just totally shifts the mood, and how it brings them back to the present moment and what a huge impact it has,” Picó said.
“Even though we couldn’t all be in the same space at least I feel that there’s some sort of reaching out and connecting through music. I hope that it makes them feel as happy as it made me to be able to make that music.“
One unintended side effect is the expanded reach of the broadcasts which were made possible by their main sponsors Sierra Subaru. Sponsors have made it possible to pay performers when gigs are in short supply. The broadcast on WCCW could reach up to 300,000 people in northern Michigan, reaching as far north as the Mackinac Bridge.
“Hopefully as more people tune in, or people become aware, and they realize that this is in essence a fundraiser for a public organization,” said Allen. ”We are hoping that they will pay it forward for our population of the next generation.”
According to Allen, the concert series is the Pavilions’ largest annual fundraiser bringing in on average $20,000. Without the usual methods they are asking listeners to donate online at gtpavilions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.