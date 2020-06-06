TRAVERSE CITY — Many area wineries began reopening their tasting rooms after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent announcement that bars and restaurants can resume operations with limited seating.
Emily Goodell is one of the owners of the family-run Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau. The tasting room, off M-204, has served wines since December 2017.
The winery, Goodell said, stuck to curbside pickups and shipping options after the governor’s initial executive order closing bars and restaurants. Wine club dinners and other events were postponed in the spring.
Amoritas opened its doors over the weekend before Memorial Day. Business was steady through the following week.
“We are doing limited tasting flights or wines by the glass right now,” Goodell said. “We’re there to provide guidance if they have questions.”
The small team put their heads together and came up with a plan to protect visitors and staff.
“Our capacity is based on our number of parking spaces and not the number of people that can fit inside our building,” she explained. “We have a hard limit of 16 people.”
An online reservation system helps maintain that number. Goodell said they also stepped up their sanitizing, installed sneeze guards and wear face coverings in the tasting room.
“It’s interesting to have that same interaction with customers without having that interaction,” she said. “It’s a change to how people always did tastings in the past. We want to offer options so that everybody feels comfortable and safe coming into the tasting room.”
The location, she said, works well for social distancing. There is space inside or outside on the porch. People can choose how far they spread out from others while on the property.
Though they are prepared for visitors, Goodell said they still plan to host their June 12 event “Battle of the Bubbly’s” in a virtual format. People can purchase a tasting pack of two bottles of wine so they can follow along during the Facebook Live.
The first virtual event compared the 2016 and 2018 dry Rieslings, while the bubbly tasting pits the 2019 Pipe Dream, a sparkling Riesling, against the 2018 Mary’s Folly White Field Blend.
“We’ll go over the differences between the wines,” she said. “We try to keep it more a panel discussion rather than just someone drinking wine. It’s approachable.”
Time for questions — wine related or otherwise — is included.
Torch Lake Cellars in Bellaire opened its doors May 22 .
Tasting room manager Teri Berg said the online store was running prior to that, but April was slow. Business picked up over Memorial Day weekend, but Berg said it was not overwhelming.
“Normally we have seating for 75 people, but we don’t have it all out now,” she said. “July and August up to Labor Day is very busy — that’s a normal summer. I’m hoping now that the stay at home is lifted ... we’ll be closer to normal.”
She placed a few tables near the vines as well as on the lawn and patio. All seating is outdoors, which Berg said makes distancing easier.
However, it can get hot during the warmer months. That is partly why they are building a covered seating area.
“We have a lot of construction going on because of the pavilion,” she said. “It’s scheduled to open by the fourth of July. If it rains, you have a place to sit.”
About eight wines and 10 ciders are available, including the bestselling TLC Sangria — a red and white wine blend made with fresh-squeezed oranges and lemon-lime soda.
“They’re all on tap,” Berg said of the ciders. “They’re fizzy and light and fun.”
Left Foot Charley is one location that waited a little longer to host guests. Operations Manager Meridith Lauzon said their first day was Wednesday, June 3. They welcomed regulars back and greeted some first-time visitors to the Grand Traverse Commons facility.
“It was really awesome to be able to see people again,” Lauzon said. “A lot of it was our tried and true — our fan club. It makes me feel really positive for the rest of the summer.”
The challenge, she said, was figuring out how to execute the new regulations — such as spacing tables apart and disposing of paper menus — while providing a good experience for customers.
“It’s kind of the standard right now,” she said. “People expect it.”
They hosted a couple virtual tasting events previously, but Lauzon said they stopped those while they focus on the tasting room.
“We’re just trying to nail down our flights and our table service,” she said. “We’ve released four new wines since March. This is the first time for people to get to taste them.”
