TRAVERSE CITY — About 300 people have enjoyed a meal in the dining room or overnighted at Safe Harbor this year, and none have tested positive for COVID-19, a leader of the nonprofit said.
New safety protocols installed in advance of an Oct. 31 re-opening aim to keep it that way, said board chairman Mike McDonald.
“Our social space, the way it was, we knew was not going to work with 80 people here most nights because there was no way people could social distance in that space,” McDonald said. “It was just too risky for everyone, especially the guests.”
Congregate settings like shelters are known to be high risk for infection, said Dr. Roger Gerstle, chief clinical officer, Traverse Health Clinic.
“Our clinic has really ramped up outreach to the homeless, and with Safe Harbor sometimes its the simplest thing that makes a real difference in someone’s health,” Gerstle said. “Refrigeration for medication, a place to charge a phone, a place to stay dry.”
The Safe Harbor board, with input from Munson physician Lynn Swan, decided to make some adjustments to the facility. On Saturday, those plans put into action by volunteers wielding power drills, skill saws and anchoring spikes as a 40-foot-by-60-foot all-weather event tent was raised on the facility’s south side.
A floor in the tent was also installed.
“This will be the new social space this winter, fully heated with propane heaters, Wi-Fi and television,” McDonald said. A local Crystal Flash office is donating the propane and a grant from United Way of Northwest Michigan helped cover the cost of the tent, McDonald said.
Kevin Kobbins, manager of Crystal Flash’s Traverse City, Cadillac and Gladwin offices, was on site with a crew to help set up the heaters and the propane tank.
“He had this idea that he wanted to help people in Traverse City, this was something he felt passionate about and he’s the one who brought the need at Safe Harbor to our attention,” said Marc Foerster, vice president of residential heating for the company.
Foerster estimated between 5,000 and 7,000 gallons of propane will be required to heat the tent this winter. Crystal Flash will provide the full amount, estimated to retail between $8,000 and $10,000.
Not everyone is enthusiastic about the reopening, however.
“We’re apprehensive,” said Elizabeth Whelan, of the Boardman Neighborhood Association. “We’ve had a lot of issues over the last three years. We’ve been portrayed as anti-homeless but that’s not it at all.”
Whelan pointed to discarded bottles and syringes and aggressive behavior as problems residents have encountered during the months Safe Harbor is open.
A meeting between area residents, business owners, law enforcement, a liaison from Safe Harbor’s board was held earlier this month to discuss such issues, she said.
“There used to be a few older men that you knew,” Whelan added. “The last number of years they are younger and much more confrontational.”
Whelan said she takes a wait and see attitude regarding Safe Harbor’s planned schedule changes, of being open longer hours, additional meals and fewer restrictions on coming and going.
Meals will still be served inside Safe Harbor in the dining room, McDonald said, but with some logistical, as well as scheduling changes.
Guests will eat in shifts with no more than 28 people inside at any one time.
Plexi-glass dividers are being installed on the tables allowing people to share a meal and conversation but, hopefully at least, not the virus. Masks will be required of everyone, guests and volunteers, whenever they are inside the building.
One exception to that rule is while people are sleeping, though bunk beds will be wrapped in plastic sheeting and outfitted with curtains to help keep people safe from possible exposure, McDonald said.
Safe Harbor has been running a day shelter since closing for overnights in early April, and providing laundry facilities, showers and phone chargers.
The shelter will open for overnight stays 6 p.m. Oct. 31, and will begin serving evening meals sometime in late November. Breakfast will be served on-site by United Methodist Church, McDonald said.
Guests will have their temperatures taken and anyone presenting with COVID-19 symptoms will be cared for in an isolation room — formerly an office — until other lodging can be found. Gerstle said Traverse Health Clinic will assist with this need, should it arise.
No one with symptoms will be allowed to spend the night, McDonald said.
Safe Harbor has traditionally relied on volunteers from area churches to operate the shelter, many of whom are older and may have underlying health conditions which make them vulnerable, McDonald said. The organization is actively recruiting younger volunteers.
Those interested can visit Safe Harbor’s volunteer center on their website, safe harbor.org.
“We did a survey of our 1,300 volunteers, 40 percent responded and 80 percent of those said they would volunteer,” McDonald said. “I hope that holds when it comes down to actually being here. We really could use some younger help.”
