TRAVERSE CITY — John Nuske, owner of Lake Ann Grocery, thinks its normal when customers ask if an item is in stock.
One minute it’s a customer asking if toilet paper is in stock. Some questions have been rather comical.
“They call on the Fourth of July and say, ‘Are you open?’” Nuske said.
Nuske’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing this week. Lately, it’s been Sam’s Club telling him they have toilet paper in stock.
Empty shelves at grocery stores have become normal around Traverse City throughout the past week. SpartanNash, the midwest grocery supplier based out of Grand Rapids, reported sales since the onset of the coronavirus trending at two to three times normal levels. Demand for personal care products — including toilet paper — has increased nationwide.
Local store owners have been challenged to be creative so they can meet the demand while simultaneously keeping both employees and clients healthy.
Richard Young, for example, installed UV-C lights at his Village Market store in Elk Rapids in November.
Dubbed ‘germ lamps,’ the lights generally are used to treat water in pools and hot tubs without the need for chemicals. Many air conditioning systems of medical and other facilities use the lamps as a method of sterilizing pathogens that cause illnesses.
Young has a new use for them — they hang above his checkout lanes.
His investment is paying off. Young’s customers are appreciating the steps being taken to sterilize food before it arrives in the their homes.
“Don’t look at the light because it can damage your eyes,” Young tells them. “They’re fine with that, and they’re really happy we put them in.”
Hansen Foods of Suttons Bay has offered to deliver groceries right to their door if a resident in the area elects to self-quarantine. Connie Frost, the store’s owner, said they’ll travel all the way to Northport and Leland.
Frost says the free service has been utilized on 20 orders. The extra chore keep her crew busy, and she “loves that.”
“We cut our hours back just so we can clean the store,” Frost said. “We have a car wash right next to us: We’re bringing (carts) down there and getting those cleaned and sanitized before they even come back into the store.”
Oryana Foods in Traverse City has reserved Wednesdays for those 55 and older. Those who shop on Wednesdays are awarded with an additional five percent discount.
“Grocery stores are an essential service to our community and we must do all we can to not only continue to provide that service, but do so in a way that is the safest for all of our citizens,” said Steve Nance, General Manager of Oryana Community Co-op. “Allowing our seniors to do their regular weekly shop in an environment that protects their health is a small thing we can all do to help stop the spread of (the) Coronavirus.”
What may appear to be hurdles on the surface are what set these local stores apart.
Small grocery stores across Northern Michigan are experiencing their own hurdles to get those items on their shelves.
“We have a truck that was supposed to be arriving on Thursday that just called us and said it may be Friday,” Frost said this week. “They’re not guaranteeing what’s going to be on the truck.”
Suppliers need to carefully regulate how many cases each store receives so larger stores don’t buy all the available supply.
Young, who’s serviced by SpartanNash, said that started to affect him last week.
“If we order 50 cases of toilet paper, we might get 20,” Young said.
His restocking staff has had to come into work hours later than usual. However, he feels that the effects of the virus have only united his “family” more.
“We kind of look out for each other and our customers,” Young said. “We know almost all our customers and they’re a family too.”
SpartanNash, which also is the parent company of Family Fare stores across northwest Lower Michigan, recently announced initiatives to hire displaced workers and students in its nine-state retail footprint.
High-touch surfaces are being sanitized every 30 minutes, cafes are closed until further notice, and sampling is suspended.
“During this unprecedented time of growing consumer need and uncertainty, SpartanNash is on the frontlines ensuring our customers have access to the food, medicine and household goods they need,” said Dennis Eidson, SpartanNash’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We recognize in many of our rural communities, we are the sole grocery provider and tens of thousands of families and neighbors are relying on us.”
