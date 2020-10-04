TRAVERSE CITY — “I’ll just go and look,” Cathy Fialon told herself on the way to Cherryland Humane Society.
That was in April 2019.
Sir Duncan, a Labrador-beagle mix and the last of the “royalty dogs” seized during a July 2018 animal abuse and abandonment case, was sitting alone in one of the kennels.
“All the other dogs were jumping and barking and wagging their tails,” Fialon said. “He barked once and lay down. He just looked so defeated.”
A few days later she and her husband, Paul, went back to the shelter and adopted him.
Of the 38 animals who’d fended mostly for themselves in a vacant home on Voice Road in Paradise Township, five died or were deceased when law enforcement officers responded and 32 — 19 dogs and 13 cats — were bathed and groomed by volunteers then assessed for adoption by CHS staff.
Sir Duncan was one of those 19 dogs, as was another lab mix, Sir Anthony — “Tony” to his owners, Jeff and Susan Ellsworth, of Lansing.
CHS Director Heidi Yates explained the animals were all given titles such as “Sir,” “Lady” or “Lord,” as a way to differentiate them from other surrenders or strays and to acknowledge what they’d survived.
Sir Tony was found under a bed in an upstairs bedroom of the Voice Road house and was severely malnourished — just 15 lbs. compared to his current weight of three times that — Jeff Ellsworth said.
Sir Duncan had porcupine quills in his neck and at 2 years old, was likely born in the house and lived his whole life there, unattended, Fialon said.
Both dogs had bite marks and scars from fighting other dogs for food and initially exhibited habits CHS animal behaviorist, Tia Barbara, said are indicative of abuse — hiding, running away, wolfing or guarding their food and not knowing how to play.
“When we first brought Tony home, I had to put cardboard boxes under all our furniture or he’d hide and never come out,” Ellsworth said.
Michigan State Police troopers made felony arrests in the Voice Road case; it later wound its way through 86th District Court, was bound over to 13th Circuit Court and ultimately netted jail time in Sept. 2018 for one of those charged.
In 2016, animal cruelty became a stand-alone offense category, said Shannon Banner, MSP spokesperson, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation deemed it a “crime against society.”
Yet until 2019, intentionally harming a domestic animal in Michigan was still considered a property crime.
That changed in March 2019 when new state laws made harming or killing companion animals a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Later that year, the bipartisan Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, making intentional serious harm to animals a federal crime.
After citing the severity of the neglect, the length of the abandonment and the number of animals involved in the Voice Road case, Judge Robert Cooney previously said he hoped it was an outlier.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, officials say that while the frequency of animal abuse cases in Michigan may not be increasing, the severity could be.
And, they say they worry about the unknown number of cases which have gone unreported during the pandemic.
“We always have concerns about that,” said Grand Traverse County Animal Control officer Jaime Croel. “But we could definitely see more hoarding cases under COVID.”
Recent high profile examples of animal abuse investigations and arrests statewide, do point to an increase in numbers of animals and level of abuse:
- A rabbit and 21 cats were seized by animal control officers from a Garfield Township apartment in January, after the landlord said he smelled feces and urine. Croel said the investigation is ongoing.
- Four bearded dragon lizards, 13 chickens, 12 cats, nine dogs and a hamster, were removed by police in July from a house in Manistique in the Upper Peninsula, after accusations of neglect and reports of a severe flea infestation.
- A month later, Michigan State Police from the nearby Gladstone Post seized 134 dogs — 65 adult dogs, many of whom were pregnant females, and 69 puppies — from a puppy mill. “We need help. It was horrible,” staff with the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba posted on social media.
- Between 44 and 50 dogs were seized from two Saginaw County homes in August, after Saginaw County Animal Care and Control exercised a search warrant as part of an animal cruelty investigation so extensive, they required the help of the sheriff and the fire department.
- Also in August, 210 cats and kittens were taken from two homes in Three Rivers, as part of a hoarding and cruelty investigation by St. Joseph Animal Control officers. At least one of the residences was reportedly littered with empty cans of pet food and cat feces, information from Berrien County shows.
Humane societies and nonprofit shelters have since made some of these animals available for adoption; others are enrolled in Newberry Correctional Facility’s Dog Adoption and Rescue program.
One spot of levity: Staff at the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter said Elvis the hamster from the Manistique area case was treated for fleas, fed cherries and watermelon and adopted.
For those considering a dog with a history of abuse, Fialon and Ellsworth have some advice: Your expectations need to be kept small and your amount of patience, large.
“Know your home situation, your abilities and take advantage of any support offered by the shelter,” Fialon said. “Everything is not going to go perfectly. It just isn’t. Work with your humane society partner.”
When the Fialon’s adopted Sir Duncan, they were empty-nesters. Sir Duncan had been adopted by another couple, but returned to CHS when the wife got sick.
Two weeks after Sir Duncan moved into the Fialon’s Cedar-area home, Cathy’s daughter was severely injured in a car crash and moved in during her long recovery, with Cathy’s 3-year-old grandson.
So her advice of “knowing your home situation” fell apart.
She called CHS. Sir Duncan had been tested around small children, Barbara, the shelter’s animal behaviorist, told her.
“After what he had been through, in my heart of hearts I knew we could not take him back,” Fialon said. “I blocked off a long hallway and that was their running place. Up and down that hallway, my grandson and Sir Duncan would run.”
CHS is temporarily closed to the public during the pandemic, but does offer adoptions by appointment.
Appointments are available only for those who have filled out an adoption application, available on their website, cherrylandhumane.org.
