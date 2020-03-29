Day 16 without sports.
I’ve come to realize that the main reasons we love sports so much have nothing to do with sports.
Working together, finding success, getting better than the day before and making the most of every moment are skills that apply to every aspect of life. From the fan’s perspective, we find satisfaction in the unity of watching the same thing at the same time — not knowing what the outcome will be.
We thrive off of suspense in the final seconds of a tight game. The things that you never think could happen and ... do.
It didn’t take me long to realize that these emotions were the real thing I was missing. I started to find daily activities that bring them out.
One was routinely watching the International Space Station pass.
I downloaded an app called “ISS Finder.” It uses math and data to calculate the exact direction and angle the ISS is visible at and for how long. In Traverse City, you can see it at least once every night and sometimes twice. It typically happens between 8-11 p.m.
It will cross over the west coast about a minute before it’s visible in Northern Michigan. Think about that. It moves at 17,136 miles per hour. The best times to see it in Traverse City are when its flying over the middle of Canada. After five minutes, the spacecraft the size of a football field will just vanish.
The app assigns a rating for each pass. A rating of three or better are the best times to sight the station, but on nights where it’s a two or one I still have been able to see it at one point in the sky. The ISS orbits Traverse City five to seven times per day, but most passes aren’t visible.
Every time I’ve gone station spotting, I’ve tried to photograph it or video tape it. The key word is “tried.” Most times I am just euphorically blown away at the fact that science is real, it made this happen and that there’s people up there (perhaps the safest place in our orbit right now) in pure bliss watching us down below.
We didn’t know that the science behind the ISS app was real until we saw it happen. Every detail with the ISS’s transit was right from the time you’d first notice it in the sky down to the angle it’d be.
That sounds familiar.
Like science projected months ago, over a hundred thousand Americans have contracted the coronavirus disease and over a thousand have died. As of Saturday, there are five cases in Grand Traverse County.
There are three astronauts currently aboard the ISS on its 60th expedition. Jessica Meir (USA), Oleg Skripochka (Russia) and Andrew Morgan (USA). Scott Kelly (USA) became famous for his year in space, now popularized in a Netflix series.
We are reminded by that group that science is quite literally in our front and back yards — night after night.
