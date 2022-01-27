TRAVERSE CITY — The recent rise in hospitalizations is an indicator of high number of cases in the region, Munson Healthcare officials said.

The number of beds occupied by inpatients across Munson Healthcare's six hospitals rose to 95 on Thursday, a nine-inpatient increase from Tuesday, when 86 inpatients were reported.

Of those patients, 60 of them were at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday, a number which stayed the same on Thursday.

According to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, by Wednesday, there were 102,080 cases and 1,678 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

There were 431 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since Dec. 1 — about a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Positivity rates statewide have also held at 32.1 percent for the past 14 days and at 27.2 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region, according to data released at Munson Healthcare's press conference on Tuesday.

Diane Michalek, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, said hospitalizations typically spike two weeks after a spike in cases is reported and that, even if the positivity rate is lower in northern Michigan than in the rest of the state, it has been trending up the past two weeks. She also emphasized that the rise was "sort of a sequence of events."

"Because, people typically don’t become hospitalized for COVID-19 until after they become symptomatic and as those symptoms progress," she said.

According to data released at the press conference, there are four patients on ventilators in the system, one who is vaccinated and three who are not.

Michalek said Munson has been struggling because two monoclonal antibody treatments they would typically use, Bamlanivaimab and Etesevimab, known as "Bam-Eddie", are no longer available to them, despite monoclonal antibody treatments currently being in high demand.

She said they had 147 referrals and gave 64 doses last week from their existing supply but only received 24 new doses of Sotrovimab, the medication they still can use, from the state for the whole region and 24 again of the same medication this week.

But, Michalek said, Munson Healthcare staff has been holding steady amidst the rise, despite breakthrough cases among their own staff, which, she said mirrors community rates for breakthrough cases. She also said they are not mandating boosters for staff but recently opened a vaccination clinic for employees.

"You know, we're holding steady. Even though we've had an uptick of about 10 patients within the past week, it feels the same to us, just because of staffing challenges that were existing and have been existing throughout the pandemic," she said.