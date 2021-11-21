TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas decorations went up Wednesday on the exterior of Miner’s North Jewelers.

The holiday trimming was just in time for some of the year’s traditionally busier shopping days.

Shop Your Community Day was Nov. 13, with proceeds from participating merchants going to charitable organizations of the customer’s choosing. The downtown Traverse City event comes before Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — the ‘official’ kickoff to the Christmas shopping season.

But the volume of shoppers hitting stores isn’t the only surge area retailers are concerned with this season.

Spikes in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates prompted Munson Healthcare to move its pandemic response plan to stage “red” for the first time ever on Nov. 9. The declaration further scaled back services and clinic hours to focus on pandemic patients.

But hospitalization rates for COVID-19 across Munson Healthcare’s network of hospitals continued to climb. Pandemic inpatient counts were up to 123 on Wednesday, 24 more than the network’s previous high during a spring 2021 spike, according to Munson Healthcare numbers in a Thursday Record-Eagle article. Michigan this week led the nation in number of new COVID-19 cases per population.

The surge has retailers continuing protocols already in place or primed to revert back to operations put in place during the first few months of the pandemic in 2020.

The last thing merchants want is to add to the surge, particularly since the healthcare system is already taxed.

“A lot of them shop here, so we’re concerned for them,” Oryana General Manager Steve Nance said of local residents.

In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Oryana was stringent in its protocols. Plastic barriers were put in place and employees and customers had to wear masks inside the stores.

The plastic barriers since have come down in the stores, but other measures are still in place, such as the sanitation protocol for the cleaning of check-out lanes. Nance said the plastic barriers restricted air flow, but a lot of customers would talk over and around the plastic barriers. Some customers would remove their masks and talk through the opening around the credit card machine, he said, negating the barriers’ effectiveness.

“We still are, but not quite as much,” Nance said of procedural changes between early 2020 and late 2021. “The industry learned that some of the things that we implemented to begin with weren’t as effective as we first thought — as we learned more about the virus and how it’s transmitted.”

Oryana’s pandemic policies even led to a confrontation in February when a group of deliberate anti-maskers visited Oryana West in an effort to buck the pandemic-related safety policies and insisted on waiting for a sheriff’s deputy to escort them out.

Nance said Oryana has a COVID team in place, consisting of human resources, management and educators. Oryana also is in contact and consultation with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and has a reporting protocol for employees that show symptoms.

Don Orr Ski N’ Beach Haus owner Jeff Swanson also depends on the department for guidance.

“I monitor the health department’s recommendations, and that’s pretty much the measuring stick that I’ll use,” Swanson said. “I’m just relying on the health department to come up with what their recommendations are.”

The store at 890 Munson Ave. doesn’t have any masking rule in place. But Swanson may rethink that if COVID infection rates continue to rise.

“I am considering that,” said Swanson.

Right now, only a minority of his clientele wears a mask.

“I would say 20 percent of the customers who come into the store wear masks,” he said.

The sporting goods retailer has been very busy this fall.

“If COVID has done anything, it’s reintroduced people to the outdoors, and we don’t see an end to that anytime soon,” Swanson said.

Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars, 141 E. Front St., never required customers to mask during the pandemic.

“We’re not requiring the public to wear a mask. Our staff is fully masked,” said manager Karen Chemello. “I don’t know at this point if we can make people wear masks coming in.”

But the majority of the public that walks in follows the staff’s lead.

“Most of our customers do wear masks coming in — they see the staff with masks on, and they’re like, ‘Oh, OK,’ and put their mask on.”

About 75 percent of Fustini’s customers put on a mask when they come through the door, she said.

The holiday shopping season for the store so far has been an improvement over last year’s.

“It’s definitely better. Shipping is way up. The numbers are up. People are in good spirits,” said Chemello.

The last year has been a rollercoaster of infection rates and responses.

Oryana made mask wearing optional for everyone in June, Nance said, but put an employee mandate back in place in August unless a worker is in an office alone. Oryana customers are not required to wear face coverings, but Nance said a lot do.

“We don’t mandate, but we strongly suggest that Oryana membership wears a mask in both stores,” Nance said. “We see a very high rate of clients wearing masks.”

Nance said Oryana recently lifted its discount for customers age 55 and older from Wednesday-only to other days of the week, to reduce congestion. Immune-compromised and older customers are also encouraged to shop early or late for the same reason.

As Oryana did in its two stores, Miner’s North expanded its service offerings in early 2020. Curbside-only, shipping and home delivery and increased website traffic were all implemented at the downtown jewelry store, which also went through a significant addition.

“To be honest, we’ve been though this,” Miner’s North General Manager Jeff Guntzviller said. “Through the whole pandemic, whether there were people coming into the store or not coming into the store, we’ve found ways to be creative.”

Guntzviller said November in-store activity normally picks up for the holiday season on Black Friday, but has been brisk already. He said the store learned a lot of new ways to do business in the first part of the pandemic, continues to use them and is ready to expand those uses again because customers will still buy jewelry for Christmas presents or engagements.

“The store is just as busy as it has been,” Guntzviller said. “Of course it’s concerning and you’re always ready to respond to whatever is happening. But I’m optimistic we’ll adapt to anything as the holidays approach.

“Whatever happens, we’re ready to serve our customers.”

Early in the pandemic in 2020, many national business chains shied away from instituting corporate masking rules, preferring to let local governments face possible resistance from customers. But virus cases continued to accelerate as 2020 wore on, and public sentiment changed things.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey in the summer of 2020 showed that three out of four Americans favored requirements that people wear face coverings.

Retailers listened, and a large number of mega-retailers — including AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain — in July 2020 began requiring masks for employees and customers. In August, Amazon began requiring all workers in its warehouses to wear masks.