TRAVERSE CITY — Area eateries scrambled Monday morning to react to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that all restaurants in Michigan must end dine-in service by 3 p.m. The ban will end at 11:59 p.m. March 30.
"It's pretty wild," said Patti Hickman, who co-owns The Dish restaurant, 108 S. Union St., with her husband, Randy Waclawski.
"This is a huge disruption for sales. It's a huge disruption for everyone," said Dean Sparks, owner of Sparks BBQ, 201 E. Front St.
Whitmer's order — related to the COVID-19 pandemic — aims to cut back large gatherings of people via a ban on in-restaurant dining. The order allows restaurants to offer take-out and/or delivery service.
Many area restaurants — including Sparks BBQ and The Dish — plan to keep cooking despite the ban on in-restaurant dining.
"We're going to try to make lemonade out of lemons," said Rick Dubro, who co-owns Rico's Cafe, 5790 U.S. 31 in Grawn, with his wife, Lori. "My main thing is to try to keep my employees busy."
Executive Order 2020-9 temporarily closes theaters, bars and casinos, as well as limiting restaurants to carry-out and delivery, according to a release from the governor's office.
The following places of public accommodation will be affected by the order: restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor- and outdoor-performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas and casinos.
This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service or drive-up service.
Places of public accommodation are encouraged to use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay 6 feet apart from each other, the release states.
The restrictions don't apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
