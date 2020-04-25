BELLAIRE — Siblings Shana and Randy Minish launched restaurant Terrain last May.
They locked the doors in March after COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders decimated sales.
They’re worried as the tourist season approaches. Like many eateries in northern Michigan, summer is key to economic survival for Terrain. The COVID-19 crisis and related social-distancing guidelines have generated a fog around the usually reliable summer business bump.
“If that doesn’t happen this year — that’s a big, scary question,” said Shana Minish.
The U.S. restaurant industry has lost two-thirds of its workforce — more than eight million employees — as a result of COVID-19 closures, according to a national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.
This year is like no other for those who make their living serving food.
“I’ve been around restaurants my entire life,” Minish said. “One of the struggles is we operate on really narrow profit margins.”
That’s true of many restaurants, but particularly so for new operations like Terrain.
“All the costs of opening are kind of baked into our first year,” said Minish. “So we operated at a loss for the first year. We were kind of doing that ‘knuckle through the winter, summer is going to be how we play catch-up and we get money banked for next winter.’”
But the coronovirus changed everything.
“We are anticipating we’re going to be closed about two months, assuming best-case scenarios,” she said. “But we haven’t really had a chance to bank money yet.”
Restaurateurs around the world are reaching toward government assistance programs.
British treasury chief Rishi Sunak said 140,000 firms applied to take part in a government program meant to help that nation’s companies keep paying workers who have been furloughed amid the COVID-19 crisis. The United Kingdom’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme started Monday. The grants will help pay the wages of more than a million people.
Minish and her brother hope their business can benefit from two U.S. programs, including one similar to the British retention scheme.
“We jumped on a lot of the funding as quickly as we could, just trying to come up with how can we bridge through and still pay bills — and make sure this isn’t going to be the end of everything,” said Minish.
“We had applied for the SBA disaster loan, the federal one, back within a week of the closures. We got the application like March 20 or 23rd. That was prior to them finalizing the new COVID thing. They released, after that, the whole ‘you can get a $10,000 advance on that within three days.’ It ended up taking us about 15 days for us to see the advance funds on that.”
The owners of the Bellaire restaurant also are looking at a governmental payroll protection loan, but they’re not sure it’s a good idea.
“That’s a difficult route of funding for restaurants, because a lot of us have laid off our employees because we can’t be open,” Minish said.
Some of the restaurant’s 15 employees who were laid off in March have filed for unemployment. Minish is happy that they probably qualify for the extra federal $600 a week for unemployment. But it also presents employers with a quandary.
“It seems dangerous to me to take out a loan to pay them without knowing what’s going on,” said Minish. “So we’re still trying to figure out what that looks like. Until we know when we can reopen, it’s a little scary to think about taking that (a payroll protection loan) on.”
The National Restaurant Association’s survey reported that more than 60 percent of restaurant owners say existing federal relief programs, including the CARES Act, won’t let them keep their employees on payroll. The group’s survey of 6,500 U.S. restaurants showed that restaurants lost $30 billion in March and were on track to lose $50 billion in April.
The industry group predicts a possible COVID-19-related loss of more than $240 billion by December.
Even if social distancing measures are eased, lingering repercussions of the crisis remain an unknown.
“It’s one thing to be closed for a month,” said Minish. “It’s another thing to be closed for three months. And it’s another thing if we open and summer is not what it usually is.
“Even if we can reopen — if our profits end up being 50 percent of what they normally are, if our revenues are down 50 percent, if people still aren’t traveling, then — that’s hard to account for that right now.
“Especially in northern Michigan — it’s eight weeks in summer. Everybody just goes all in, and you make all your money and it gets you through the rest of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.