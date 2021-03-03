TRAVERSE CITY — Last call got a little later and more people will be able to hear it.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan Tuesday afternoon, including capacity limits and a curfew extension at bars and restaurants in the state. The new regulations take effect on Friday.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to host customers at a 50 percent capacity on Friday, doubling the current 25 percent restriction. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table.
The curfew for restaurants and bars will be 11 p.m., an hour later than current restrictions.
Northern Michigan business and industry leaders gave the updates mixed reviews.
Opa! Grill owner Paul Barbas said the announcement is good news for the restaurant industry. Barbas said his restaurant at 2658 Crossing Circle will be able to welcome 50 to 60 on Friday for dine-in, compared to the 25-30 now.
But, Barbas added, building leases and business models are based on the ability to be open 100 percent.
“All restaurants are grateful that we are picking up to 50 percent capacity,” Barbas said. “It’s just a case of getting the customer out. Curbside has been great for us and customers have been embracing coming in to eat.
“We need to be at 100 percent when it comes down to it.”
Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism, said a lot of northern Michigan businesses had a mixed reaction to Whitmer’s announcement. Water parks not being allowed to reopen and a limit on conferences attendees continue to hurt the region, he said.
“It’s bittersweet,” Tkach said. “You have 50 percent capacity for restaurants, that’s great — and curfews being extended. But we’re still left confused by meetings and conferences capped at 25 people. Water parks are still not allowed to reopen, so Great Wolf Lodge is still closed during traditionally what is their busiest time of the year.”
Tkach said a 25-person restriction for indoor meetings and conferences doesn’t make sense when you look at the Governor’s Ballroom at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. He said the cap is 1 percent of the total capacity at the largest meeting room in the region.
Whitmer said the new restrictions will remain in place through April 19.
“We’re doing this incrementally, but these are all the places where we can safely do more,” Whitmer said at a news conference. “The increased capacity limits outlined in this order will still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data.”
Tkach said the easing of restrictions in some industries and not in others makes it difficult as the spring and summer tourism season approaches.
“It’s very frustrating,” Tkach said. “It makes it very difficult for people to plan. A lot of businesses want to prove that they can reopen safely.”
Ryder Anderson, manager at North Peak Brewing Company in downtown Traverse City, said he was thrilled to hear the governor’s announcement.
“We’re very excited about the lifting of restrictions,” Anderson said, adding that the restaurant and microbrewery’s loyal customers may exceed the excitement of the staff.
“People won’t have to wait as long,” Anderson said. “We’re still very busy, even with the restrictions.”
With the current 10 p.m. curfew, North Peak has been closing at 9:30 p.m. Anderson expects the new capacity and curfew to be a boost for business.
“Now that we can stay open until 11,” Anderson said. “It should be better for us, definitely.”
Movie theaters, bowling alleys, banquet halls and casinos will also have higher capacity limits. Limits were also raised on residential gatherings to 15 people from three families indoors, and 50 people outdoors.