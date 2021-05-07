WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 186,000 applications were received within two days of the launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Of the 186,200 applications received, more than half (97,600) are from underserved communities, a priority for funding according to a release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program has $28.6 billion available to provide “economic aid to restaurants and other establishments struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic,” the release said.
“Our nation’s restaurants have been among the first and worst hit by this pandemic, which is why we’ve been working as fast as possible to meet businesses where they are and get this much-needed relief into their hands,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in the release. “As directed by Congress, we’re prioritizing historically underserved communities and smaller businesses to ensure this relief is going to those who need it the most.
“At the SBA, we know that our nation’s restaurants help propel our economy and sustain our neighborhoods and communities, and we will continue to work hard to ensure they get the resources they need to recover, rebuild and become resilient.”
Eligible businesses owned and controlled by women accounted for 46,400 of the applications. Other priority applications included businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (30,800), veterans (4,200) or some combination of the three (16,200).
Restaurants and bars are eligible for “economic aid equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location,” according to the release.
The first 21 days of the program will prioritize small businesses owned by women, veterans or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. The program also has $9.5 billion set aside for “the smallest restaurants and bars — including millions of dollars for restaurants, bars, and food trucks with under $50,000 in revenue,” the release said.
Approved applicants should expect a two week period for processing, review, approval and funds distribution.
After the 21-day priority period, eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.sba.gov/restaurants to apply or for more information.