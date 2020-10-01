TRAVERSE CITY — More than 300 small businesses and nonprofit organizations in northern Michigan received $4.3 million from the Small Business Restart Program.
The program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, according to release from Networks Northwest.
Grant recipients were determined by the Northwest Small Business Restart Fund Collaborative. The collaborative was formed from Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
The collaborative received more than 1,000 applications for grants. The maximum grant was $20,000.
“I am very proud of the collaborative, yet sobering work of this group of economic development agencies and professionals from throughout the region,” Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said in the release. “We are each tremendous advocates for our communities and know that these dollars will be meaningful to many area employers.
“We will continue to be an advocate for area companies impacted by this severe economic disruption and fully anticipate more resources to assist in the future as a result.”
A complete list of the 304 small businesses and nonprofits to receive grants is available at https://tinyurl.com/NWrestart. According to the release, more than 42 percent of the grants went to “women, minority, or veteran owned companies.”
According to the release, applications were reviewed on MEDC criteria “including size of business, COVID-19 impact, and previous profitability. The local scoring teams also considered the historical/cultural significance of some organizations as well as ensuring all counties in the region had awarded businesses.”
More than 11,300 small businesses and nonprofits in the state were awarded $69 million in grants by local economic development organizations. A list of statewide grants is available at https://tinyurl.com/MIrestarts.
“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program is providing much-needed relief to those small businesses and nonprofits hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19 as they work to recover from the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release. “This program puts federal funding to work for Michigan’s small businesses and builds on additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”
State businesses affected by the pandemic can find more information on available resources at www.michiganbusiness.org/COVID19.
