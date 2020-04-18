TRAVERSE CITY — Hospital bed availability in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Region 7 has been steadily increasing from the time it started to be tracked.
On March 28, MDHHS reported it had 26 available Intensive Care Unit beds, 126 Emergency Department beds, and 31 Negative Pressure Isolation units available across Region 7 Hospitals. By April 15 those figures had increased to 152 Emergency beds, 41 ICU beds and 119 isolation units.
Region 7 encompasses 11 hospitals across 17 counties in northern Michigan.
On April 4, 79 emergency department beds were available and by April 15, that increased to 152.
On April 1, 19 ICU beds were available and 41 were available on April 15.
The capacity of negative pressure isolation units grew from 90 to 159 on April 15 as well.
At Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and communication, reported the hospital had 54 on March 15.
Likewise, the difference in room capacity and rooms available dropped from 67 on April 4 to as low as 16 on April 11. On April 16 the difference was 24.
The number of discharged COVID-19 patients from emergency departments in Region 7 was 22 as of April 16.
The Gates-funded Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation Model, which is currently being used by the federal government to forecast hospital needs nationwide, predicted the state of Michigan to hit its peak in healthcare resource system use on April 8.
For the United States as a whole, that day was April 10.
The marginal number of new cases in Michigan decreased six out of the last 10 days.
On Friday, the number in cases reported by the MDHHS decreased from Thursday’s marginal increase of 1,204 to 760.
“We really want to look at the data more than the models,” Dr. Joe Eisenberg, epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, said.
“I do think that there looks like some evidence of flattening in the sense that new daily counts are not necessarily increasing as much. We’re certainly still increasing and it’s always tricky.”
Eisenberg said trends in deaths can be more difficult to determine.
“People that are dying today were infected a month ago,” Eisenberg said. “I think all in all, it does seem like it is beginning to flatten. … I still think it might be a couple of weeks before we see the kinds of data we’re seeing in Washington and California where there’s clear flattening.”
