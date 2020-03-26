TRAVERSE CITY — Renee Fehrenbach has been serving for nearly half her life.
While many restaurants have stayed open for takeout and delivery orders, her profession as a server has now been cut. Sparks BBQ in downtown Traverse City, where Fehrenbach serves, initially started delivery and takeout efforts but has since closed its doors because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Similar measures have been taken in nearly every restaurant across the world.
“I miss the people I work with,” said Fehrenbach. “We are like a family there.”
Beyond that, Fehrenbach said she misses the spontaneous deep conversations with a stranger who would walk through the door.
"You do get people who want to get personable, that you spark up conversations with," Fehrenbach said."We've talked about families, religion, spirituality, travel. You do get those people who are really outgoing and just want to get to know you. Those are the people that I like to wait on."
Fehrenbach's fiancé serves at the Blue Tractor on Union Street. The restaurant remains open for takeout, but is staffed only by managers.
Since the governor's order, Fehrenbach and her fiancé have had the chance to spend more time both together and with their children.
The two are among the huge number of tipped workers nationwide without work. The most recent announcement from The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said 108,710 unemployment claims were filed with the State’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) between last Monday and Friday, compared to a normal average of 5,000 claims.
That’s a 2,100 percent increase.
“While an unprecedented number of calls and clicks has challenged the system, particularly during peak hours, we want to assure Michiganders that the system is providing emergency financial relief,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.
The UIA is urging those seeking unemployment to use its website michigan.gov/UIA (off-peak hours are 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and reminding people that the eligibility window to apply has been increased from 14 to 28 days from the date of the individual's work stoppage.
Since the governor's order halting dine-in restaurant operations, Terry Vandercook, Chief Program Officer for Northwest Michigan Works in Traverse City said the volume of his contacts has increased — both from the employer and the employee side.
The state-funded organization in Traverse City provides a number of resources for those who have become unemployed, also assisting in navigation through the UIA system. Those services may include resumé building and in many cases advocating to employers to hire their clients.
“It’s triage and it’s crisis management for a lot of folks, and that’s both on the employer and the employee side,” Vandercook said. “Many of these employees and the job seekers we’re seeing right now, it’s about what they’re going to do right now.
“In a lot of cases, employees are trying to find a way that they can fill the gap, and bridge the gap, so they can get employed again with their current employer. That might mean an unemployment shot. It might need some temporary work at some of these facilities.”
Those seeking workers are hiring more on a seasonal basis, in some cases expediting the hiring process to have people working within a week.
The UIA closed their lobbies shortly after Monday’s influx, limiting the number of people within the offices at one time by appointment only.
Vandercook, however, stressed that his doors are remaining open, even if they aren't physically. Northwest Michigan Works is open to virtual appointments via phone, email or video call.
“If we can serve them right there on the phone to answer any questions they might have, make appropriate referrals to say the UIA, give them a job tip, we'll do it right there on the phone,” Vandercook said.
“If the service they're looking for is a little more in-depth, possibly they want some work on your resumé or tips or interviewing, then we'll likely schedule them a virtual appointment that we'll conduct either through a teleconference opportunity or straight over the phone.”
Job seekers, employers seeking workers, and employers who may need to lay individuals off can contact Northwest Michigan Works for information and appointments at nwmiworks.org, and by calling 800-692-7774 or 231-922-3700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.