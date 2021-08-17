TRAVERSE CITY — A resolution seeking to ban Grand Traverse County officials from requiring employees to show proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine is on Wednesday’s county board agenda.
If passed, the Resolution in Support of Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy would also change vaccine messaging put out by the Grand Traverse County Health Department by encouraging people to talk about risks and benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccine with their healthcare provider.
“I don’t think we should have mandates for a vaccine,” said county board Chairman Rob Hentschel, who is bringing the resolution forward. “Get with your doctor and figure out what’s best for you.”
Hentschel said information put out by the health department should include the same disclaimer that is in every pharmaceutical advertisement on TV.
“Do your own due diligence,” Hentschel said. “Find out what the risks and benefits are and make your own choice.”
Hentschel declined to say whether he is vaccinated.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said he plans to support the resolution, as he doesn’t feel he has the right to legislate other people’s health decisions. He said he has received a lot of emails from people who think the resolution is an anti-vaccine resolution. It is not, he said.
“I’m not anti-vaccine, I’m against mandated vaccines,” Nelson said. “We don’t want to get between people and their physicians.”
Nelson has also heard from people who say the board is tying the hands of GTCHD officials in promoting the vaccine. It does not, he said. It only asks that the department add information encouraging people to seek the advice of their own physician in making the decision to get vaccinated.
County Administrator Nate Alger said the effectiveness of the vaccine is not questioned by the resolution.
“I don’t think the resolution is going to significantly change the way the health department promotes vaccination,” Alger said. “I think it will change the message slightly, but I don’t think it will affect the overall impact.”
Commissioner Betsy Coffia disagrees, deferring to comments made on her county commission candidate page. Coffia states that no commissioner has the right to interfere in the health department’s ability to mitigate a pandemic, including encouraging masks and vaccines.
“Our health officer is an epidemiologist and public health expert,” Coffia wrote. “We commissioners are not ... If we pass this it ties the hands of our health department.”
Coffia said the resolution drags the county into yet another polarizing national fight, “... instead of allowing us to focus on doing our job and let our health department team do its job.”
The resolution would also not allow county employees to question those who say they are exempt from wearing a mask. Hentschel said a woman who visited the health department said she was denied service because she wasn’t wearing a mask.
“Our frontline staff is simply not equipped to make that determination,” Hentschel said. “I don’t want those kind of situations going on. If a person is unable to wear a mask we’re going to take their word for it.”
There is no county-wide mask mandate in place, Alger said, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires masks for all clinical environments. The woman was not there to receive clinical services, the state mandate didn’t apply to her and has since been corrected, Alger said.
Hentschel said he has received emails during the past few weeks from county residents concerned about mandates and asking county officials to fight them.
The Biden administration recently put a policy in place that requires federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated or get tested frequently. It includes workplace restrictions for those who are unvaccinated.
The local resolution would also not encourage private employers in the county to establish vaccine mandates that would “hinder medical autonomy.” Several U.S. corporations have put mandates into place for all or some of their employees, including United Airlines, Tyson Foods, Walmart, Google, Apple, Uber, Lyft and McDonalds.
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can require employees in the workplace to be vaccinated, though mandates must comply with American Disabilities Act provisions and other federal laws that allow for exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.
If passed, a copy of the resolution will be sent to commissioners or their equivalents in each U.S. county, including all 83 of Michigan’s counties, inviting them to consider passing a similar resolution.