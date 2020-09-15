TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-five small businesses received grants in the Regional Resiliency Fund's fourth round of funding.
The fund was founded by Venture North Funding and Development in May 2020 to provide grants to businesses with nine or fewer employees to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the Resiliency Fund has made 139 grants to small businesses amounting to $348,515 in three counties.
The fourth round of funding distributed $44,000 to 25 businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, according to a release.
Funding for this round of grants was provided to Venture North by the DTE Energy Foundation and the Urgent Needs Fund administered by the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Fourth-round recipients are:
- Benzie County: Conundrum Cafe, Inc.; FrankZ LLC.
- Grand Traverse County: Lilies of The Alley; Old Mission Inn; Fox and Fern Events LLC; Bonobo Winery; Nifty Things, LLC; Great Lakes Treats; Plamondon Shoes; Epic Power LLC DBA Epic Powersports; Sweet Tartlette; Northern Michigan Drug and Alcohol Testing; Old Mission Multigrain LLC (Old Mission Bakery); Salon 804; Old Yeller, LLC (dba Press On Juice); RJTM Investments, Inc. (dba HoneyBaked Ham; Glitz & Spurs (Putting on the Glitz LLC); Idea Stream; Forrest, A Food Studio & Private Chef; JournEase Travel.
- Leelanau County: Manitou Island Transit, Inc.; Lakeview Hill Farm; New Moon Yoga LLC; MI Market LLC; Lucamati LLC dba Flea Suttons Bay.
"This grant round responded to businesses hurt by COVID-19 in Traverse City, Frankfort, Acme, Leland, Suttons Bay, and other communities," Laura Galbraith, executive director of Venture North, said in the release. "With Labor Day now behind us, the continued resolve of these businesses to weather the immense storm of the pandemic warrants our collective support."
She said a majority of businesses of this size did not receive federal stimulus funding for a number of reasons.
