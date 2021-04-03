TRAVERSE CITY — All hands were on deck when the first positive case popped at Kingsley High School.
COVID-19 made its entrance into the northern Michigan school system in late August, just three days into the new school year. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith managed to avoid an early shutdown thanks to timing and a dedicated crew of custodians.
Smith was notified of the positive case on a Friday, which meant the cleaning crew had a full weekend to run the coronavirus out the school district.
So Howard Paterson and his band of merry custodians went to work.
The Kingsley site supervisor and the rest of his staff spent nearly all of those 48 hours completely disinfecting — top to bottom, side to side — seven classrooms the infected student had been in.
That included the walls, shelves and even the undersides of desks and chairs.
The custodians then ran all three of the district’s Clorox 360 disinfecting sprayers throughout the district.
“We weren’t going to take any chances,” Paterson said.
The pandemic still marches on, so the days are still busy for Paterson and the others. Kingsley custodians arrive at 6 a.m. for the first shift. Workers from the second shift head home at midnight. Most of them try to pick up overtime when they can.
“As much as they want to work, we’ve got work for them,” Paterson said. “Our whole team enjoys coming in there and keeping the kids safe and the environment safe and clean.”
That’s a lot of labor and a lot of man hours.
The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention estimated that close to 340 million hours could be worked by school custodians this year because of the increased demand for and necessity of clean schools. Those hours would amount to a whopping $19 billion in custodial pay based on the average wage rate, the CDC said.
Paterson said the work is slower and more deliberate with the extra tasks that need to be checked off the daily and often hourly checklists.
“You can’t just run through it quick,” he said. “When you do it, you’ve got to make sure you do it the right way. There’s no cutting any corners.”
Often overlooked in the education realm in the past, the custodian’s value is increasing, Paterson said — at least in the eyes of those who didn’t see their true value before a global pandemic forced their eyes open.
The respect has always been there, Paterson said, but the recognition is growing.
“They notice us more,” he said. “They see it. They understand. They know now what it takes to get it done.”
Cleaning hasn’t been the only cost for school districts during the pandemic.
The price tag on personal protective equipment is in the billions of dollars as well.
CDC officials predicted school districts would spend nearly $1.2 billion on disposable face masks and hundreds of millions more on hand sanitizer. All in all, the CDC estimated school districts will spend almost $13 billion on safety materials and cleaning supplies.
Preparing for the school year came with a hefty upfront investment in PPE.
“It was pretty staggering early on,” Smith said of Kingsley’s costs, which was around half a million dollars.
The price wasn’t the only thing that was staggering. The “cheap tequila”-like stench coming from the six 55-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer Smith ordered at $7,000 a pop was shocking to the olfactory system.
“It was the nasty stuff,” Smith said, adding that he wasn’t aware when he ordered it that the brand of sanitizer in question came with the malodorous funk. “There was such a high demand for all of that stuff — sanitizers and masks — that you just got what you needed to have enough on hand.”
Smith learned his lesson. After phasing out the noxious sanitizer, Smith got samples of other sanitizers before choosing. He also stopped buying by the barrel.
Smith also brought in 20,000 face masks at the start of the school year, but said most students now have their own personal masks they wear to school.
Traverse City Area Public Schools has more than 30,000 masks stockpiled every day. Superintendent John VanWagoner said the district keeps between a 30- to 60-day supply of masks on hand at all times to provide one for every student and staff member if needed.
Stockpiling was a safe move, VanWagoner said.
“We wanted to make sure we were never in a situation where we didn’t have enough hand sanitizer or paper towels or masks that would stop us from having school,” he said. “It was a significant investment, but one we needed to make.”
Money from the COVID-19 stimulus relief packages helped reduce the significance of those investments.
The CDC estimated Michigan school districts would see a $452 per-student increase in expenditures because of the additional cost that came with stricter safety measures and cleaning protocols.
The School Superintendents Association and the Association of School Business Officials International determined the COVID-19-related costs for an average school district — one with 3,600 students, eight buildings, 183 classrooms, 329 staff members and 40 buses — would be an extra $1.8 million. The costs accounted for health monitoring, cleaning and disinfecting, additional staff, PPE, transportation and childcare.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is more than twice the size of the “average” school district from that study. Without the millions of dollars in federal and state aid from the CARES Acts, VanWagoner said a difficult situation would have been made even worse.
“Districts would definitely be in the hole taking from reserves,” VanWagoner said. “That would keep a lot of schools from being able to keep the doors open.”