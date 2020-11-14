PETOSKEY — Before she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Lillie Kujat not only had a knack for being the center of attention, she also played a mean game of euchre.
She wasn’t much for doing the cooking, her daughter, Ashley Kujat, said, but Lillie loved family picnics at Melrose Township Park on Walloon Lake and her signature laugh was a highlight of holiday gatherings.
On Nov. 6, Lillie Kujat, a resident of the Villa at the Bay, died of COVID-19.
“Her birthday is tomorrow,” Ashley Kujat, said Wednesday “She would have been 59. She was healthy until she got pneumonia last year at Thanksgiving. I knew if COVID got to her, that would be it.”
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan in Charlevoix is reporting 16 total deaths from COVID-19 in Emmet County as of Thursday – 11 of those who died had been, like Lillie, residents of Villa at the Bay.
Calls and emails to the Villa’s media relations office were not returned.
On Nov. 3, however, the long-term care facility’s website reported 88 confirmed resident cases since May 8; by Nov. 13 that number had climbed to 127 cases, an update showed.
Current infection data shows 61 current Villa at the Bay residents have tested positive for the disease, as have between 45 and 50 staff members, said HDNM Health Officer Lisa Peacock.
“It becomes very challenging for these facilities when their staff gets sick,” Peacock said. “The Villa has a corporate structure, where they have been able to bring in staff from other facilities which has been very helpful.”
“We are, of course, very concerned about them,” she added, “and are trying to assist in whatever way we can.”
That includes connecting Villa administration with state staffing resources and acting as a liaison between family members and Villa nurses, Peacock said.
When a long-term care facility has a large outbreak like what has descended upon the Villa at the Bay, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services also provides support, said DHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin.
That support includes the staffing help Peacock referenced, plus PPE “push packs” (masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and other items) and virtual and on-site infection prevention teams.
“We are seeing an increase in COVID activity all throughout Michigan right now,” Sutfin said in an email. “Although protections are in place, including social distancing, mask wearing and health screening, it doesn’t mean they are followed universally in all communities. The more cases there are in the community, the more risk there is that anyone — staff or visitors — will bring it into a facility.”
That’s the theory on how the virus made its way into the Villa at the Bay, which curtailed visitation, has voluminous infection control protocols available to the public on its website, as well as a favorable overall rating on Nursing Home Compare, a Medicare website with detailed data on 15,000 U.S. facilities.
Infection control violations were found in July 2019, when a laundry room vent was inadvertently covered up when a contractor replaced the roof.
“What often happens is, staff are exposed in the community and that’s the source of these outbreaks,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, HDMN medical director. “Higher rates in the community spill over into different settings such as our long-term care facilities.”
Their website shows the Villa operates long-term care facilities in five states — Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin — four of which, the Villa at the Bay, the Villa at Traverse Point, Villa at West Branch and Villa at Rose City, are north of US-10.
No resident and three staff cases have been reported in the Traverse Point location, 10 resident cases and one staff case has been reported in Rose City and 53 total cases were reported in West Branch, records from DHHS and the Villa show.
On Nov. 4, the state’s DHHS changed their COVID-19 data reporting requirements for skilled nursing facilities like the Villa at the Bay, from daily to weekly. New data is released by the DHHS on its coronavirus website every Monday.
The DHHS also began requiring case reporting from 907 additional facilities — adult foster care facilities licensed to care for 13 or more residents and home for the aged facilities which are licensed to care for 21 or more residents.
“As facilities learn about the requirement they comply,” Sutfin said in an email. “The biggest barrier is identifying the appropriate contact and method for electronic communication with facilities (though we are beginning to do phone outreach to those that have not yet registered).”
“Similar to any new data collection process there is a learning curve for facilities to understand the platform, how to appropriately collect the data and how/when to report,” she added. “We have hosted two TA sessions with a third being planned to support facilities in this new process.”
TA denotes technical assistance and DHHS released initial infection numbers for these additional facilities Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.
A sampling of recent data from long-term care facilities, AFC and HFA homes showed significant outbreaks of new resident cases in two facilities north of US-10 — Medilodge of Cheboygan with 34 new cases and Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital in the Upper Peninsula with 29 new cases.
Dozens of AFC and HFA homes have yet to report numbers, however, so those numbers are likely to change, Sutfin said.
Ashley Kujat said she had not visited her mother in person since March, abiding by a Villa at the Bay policy enacted to help prevent exactly what is happening now.
In her mother’s last hours, all Kujat said she could do was wait by the phone.
“The nurse I spoke with, to tell me my mom had passed, said she held my mom’s hand for an hour and a half, telling her how many people cared about her,” Ashley said. “It was very rewarding for me to know that.”