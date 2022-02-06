TRAVERSE CITY – In a January newsletter to Michigan Methodists, Bishop David Alan Bard put his shoulder into encouraging vaccinations.

Bard likened public health efforts today to a story in the Gospel, in which shepherds guard their flock from unseen dangers in the night.

Below that, he added a note.

“Finally, let me also say a word about The United Methodist tradition and religious exemptions for vaccinations. The United Methodist tradition of the Christian faith does not provide much support for a religious exemption for vaccinations,” said Bard.

He went on to say that “it would be extraordinarily difficult to use our United Methodist tradition to substantiate a religious exemption claim for a COVID vaccination.”

Across the country, health care facilities have been left at odds with staffing shortages, some of which were made worse by a federal mandate requiring many health care workers to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

In January, some facilities saw scores of staff leave, while other facilities have remained whole by allowing many workers to claim a religious exemption to the mandate. However, multiple faith leaders in the Grand Traverse County region spoke against issuing such waivers on the basis of religion or scripture.

The clause cited by employees is a longstanding permission introduced in 1964 as part of the Civil Rights Act. A guidance issued by the federal agency which enforces the Civil Rights Act, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, states the exemptions must be allowed for individuals with a “sincerely held religious belief.”

The Title VII exemptions do not include economic, political or personal beliefs, the guidance clarifies.

As a result of that guidance, thousands of Michigan health care workers have submitted forms stating that their sincerely held beliefs are at odds with COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,400 workers at Henry Ford, one of the state’s largest hospital systems. The waivers mean they can continue to work without a vaccine, which have been proven to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 — one of the justifications for the mandate cited by President Joe Biden when he first presented the policy in November.

At Munson Healthcare, which operates most of Northwest Michigan’s major hospitals, 10 percent of employees have sought out the exemption. Munson’s total workforce hovers at around 5,000.

All three mainstream vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — have been fully approved by the FDA for individuals older than five.

Some of the first religious rebuttals of the waivers came from Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

“Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love,” said Francis last summer, following a declaration from the Vatican that found it morally acceptable to use COVID-19 vaccines, even if they were derived using cells derived from aborted fetuses.

“Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable,” Francis said.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Gaylord, MacKenzie Ritchie, echoed the Pope’s position.

“While we deeply respect people’s individual conscience, and can appreciate the questions that are raised, nothing in our Catholic teaching supports the requested exemption and letters aren’t being provided at this time,” said Ritchie.

Other local pastors replied similarly.

Linda Stephan, associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church, said she wouldn’t be able to sign any waiver for a member of her congregation, and said Methodist teachings don’t support a religious opposition to vaccination.

“Part of the Methodist tradition is reason, and reason would include something like science — looking into the facts and the details,” said Stephan.

Stephan cautioned that there could well be members of her congregation who have made personal decisions not to get vaccinated, “but I wouldn’t be able to sign a waiver that says that Methodist tradition, in any way, would require them not to take the vaccine.”

Central United Methodist has also been vocal in its push to encourage vaccination. Church leaders like Bard have called on individual churches to educate parishioners and host vaccination clinics. United Methodist has also vaccinated transient individuals through its community outreach program.

To Stephan, the suggestion that religion in some way is aligned with the “anti-vaxx” movement has become an unfortunate misconception.

“I do get frustrated at the idea that being anti-vaccination is described as the Christian or Evangelical perspective. If and whenever it is described that way, I want people to remember that we have been actively bringing vaccines into our building,” said Stephan. “And that is our Christian response.”

Several local Evangelical churches did not respond to requests for comment on the subject of vaccine waivers.

While Northwest Michigan is overwhelmingly Christian, there are several synagogues in the region, including Congregation Beth Shalom in Traverse City. Rabbi Arni Sleutelberg, said that the Jewish tradition also offers little footing for the waivers.

“I’m not aware in any of the branches of Judaism that there is a teaching that a Jew could use in any sort of official Jewish way to allow for an exemption,” said Sleutelberg. “Quite the contrary, there are a lot of teachings about remaining healthy, staying alive and doing whatever you have to do to maintain your health.”

But Sleutelberg also stressed that decision-making around the legitimacy of a waiver request could quickly become a gnarly problem for employers.

“I think the last thing the hospital, or any kind of government entity would want to get involved with is determining whose deeply held religious beliefs are legitimate and whose are not,” Sleutelberg said. “I sure wouldn’t want to stand in judgment.”