TRAVERSE CITY — Emmet County joined Grand Traverse County with the bulk of this week’s regional COVID-19 cases.
Local health officials have announced 114 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since Friday, Aug. 14, in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Healthcare Region 7 (Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6).
Last week the region had 80 new cases.
Of the 17 counties in the region, 15 saw at least one new case announced this week. Only two had more than six new cases this week. Grand Traverse County had 35 new cases and Emmet County had 20 new cases.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced 15 new cases Friday, one of the largest single day increases of the pandemic.
Grand Traverse County has now had 245 confirmed cases since March, the region’s highest, with 88 considered active, according to the Health Department’s daily update.
One new death was announced in Alpena County; another was announced in Roscommon County.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced six community exposure sites earlier this week, primarily at restaurants in Petoskey. They were listed as “low-risk” because health officials said patrons wore masks and kept a 6-foot distance.
Apache Trout Grill in Traverse City was listed as a community exposure site for various times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. A Facebook post from the restaurant said both an employee and their roommate, who also works at the restaurant, tested positive for the disease.
Exposure sites around the region were:
- Apache Trout Grill, Traverse City, Sunday, Aug. 9, 4-9 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m; Thursday, Aug. 13, 4-11 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Centre Ice TC Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament, Traverse City, Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Statewide numbers slightly declined week-over-week since Aug. 14, with Region 6’s daily cases per million and percent positivity continuing to be the lowest in Michigan.
Michigan has tested more than 2 percent of the population weekly, satisfying federal goals along with its own for nearly a month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.