TRAVERSE CITY — Companies seeking assistance with Paycheck Protection Program navigation can reach out to another program created to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Venture North Funding and Development, the Regional Resiliency Program is offering assistance for businesses applying for the new PPP forgivable loans through the United States Small Business Administration.
The Regional Resiliency Program was created in May 2020. The program covers 10 northern Michigan counties and has “worked with funders and local partners to provide nearly 200 businesses that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic with ‘life-line’ grants,” according to a release.
“Our goal is simple,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in the release. “We want to help owners of small businesses carefully consider the benefits of applying for a PPP loan to help their businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the Regional Resiliency Program, we found that for various reasons the majority of businesses with nine or fewer employees did not apply. While we don’t have all the answers, we do feel that we can connect business owners with the people who can give them reliable, fact-based information.”
Requests for assistance or questions about the PPP can be made by email to ppp@venturenorthfunding.org. Submissions should include name and address of businesses, owner name and phone and email of the contact person.
According to the release, requests will be answered by RRP Technical Coordinators Betsy Evans or Elise Crafts by the end of the next business day.
According to the release, many small businesses did not seek PPP assistance because of:
- Concerns the PPP loan would not be forgiven
- Failure to have a banking relationship or use a bank that does not participate in the program
- Inexperience with seeking grant support
“We want to help small business owners answer their questions and address their concerns so they can accurately assess the merits of the program for their business,” Galbraith said in the release.
Assistance from the Regional Resiliency Program also may be important because of the volume of requests.
According to a release, the SBA approved approximately 60,000 PPP loan applications submitted by nearly 3,000 lenders, for over $5 billion, between the program’s re-opening Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. through Jan. 17.
The PPP “provided dedicated access to community financial institutions that specialize in serving underserved communities, including minority- women-, and veteran-owned small businesses” Jan. 11-14, according to the release.
Smaller lenders were added to the process on Jan. 15. The PPP was “open to all participating lenders” on Jan. 19, as well as First Draw and Second Draw application.
First Draw loans are for those borrowers who did not receive a PPP loan before Aug. 8, 2020.
Second Draw PPP loans are for eligible small businesses with 300 employees or less and that previously received a First Draw PPP loan. These borrowers must use or have used the full amount of their First Draw loan only for authorized uses and demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.
The PPP remains open for First and Second Draw PPP loans until March 31 or until funding appropriated by Congress is exhausted.