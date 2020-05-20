TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 659 new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Four new cases were announced in the region. There were two in Cheboygan county, one in Crawford county and one in Kalkaska county.
One death was announced in Cheboygan County.
In a press release Wednesday, Health Department No. 10 indicated two counties in its jurisdiction, Newaygo and Oceana, are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases due to Mother’s Day gatherings.
It also says another cause includes individuals that work in counties outside of its jurisdiction that caught the virus and unknowingly brought it home to their families, in some cases spreading it among “three to four generations in a home.”
Newaygo and Oceana counties are not included in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region (MERC Region 6) set to allow bars and restaurants to open at half capacity on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Virus research
The Centers for Disease Control has updated to its COVID-19 website. Under the section where it says how the virus “does not spread easily,” the CDC lists “from touching surfaces or objects.”
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus,” the CDC writes.
The page says the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another.
