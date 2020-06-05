TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula will move into phase 5 of the plan to reopen Michigan from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gyms, movie theaters, salons, spas and barbers may begin servicing customers in the region starting next Wednesday, June 10.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced state-wide reopening of salons and barber shops June 15, although most regions downstate are still in phase 4.
Tom Duggan, owner of the Center Ice Fitness Center, is excited to reopen and give his members a chance to get back on their fitness path. He'll be ready on June 10.
”It's the highest priority for everybody, when you're taking care of your body you're taking care of your mind,” he said. “We are taking a multi-prong approach to sanitizing surfaces that everybody touches, all the safety standards for physical distancing and we invested in a CDC-compliant aerosol spray system that helps us disinfect our entire club.”
Duggan said the club is outfitted with signage for members to follow along with strict social distancing guidelines — not allowing the use of equipment next to another member and the sanitizing all equipment after single use. The Center Ice Fitness Center will be offering a full slate of classes from the get-go but will be limiting participants and increasing the number of class sessions — something Duggan thinks will be a trend.
Many gyms and organizations offered online sessions throughout the pandemic but things like time on the ice at Center ICE Arena cannot be simulated anywhere else.
Friday’s order also allowed for sporting venues and arenas to reopen with a capacity of 500 people, allowing for the ice rinks to begin their transition back to frozen.
According to rink director Todd Spalding, they have had the compressors for the ice turned off for the last three months and will need 10-14 days to become fully operational again.
“The expense of running our compressors and keeping the ice cold for three months with no income was just way to much for us to do,” Spalding said. “We are very happy, it’s been a long three months and we are excited to get open and hopefully get things back to normal.”
Spalding also said they are very full for the summer because they only canceled events in small chunks, leaving the calendar full with hockey camps and figure skating clubs in July. The rink will be implementing capacity limits and making traffic flow in one direction throughout the building to keep social distancing protocols.
The move to phase 5 is welcome for many business owners in northern Michigan and was aided by the drop in coronavirus numbers across the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released data Friday on probable cases, demographics, serological tests and deaths by date of occurrence for every county in the state.
“We will continue to work to improve our data reporting to make sure we are as accurate and transparent as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive.
The state announced 284 new cases and 20 deaths. Changes in the region included a removal of a case in Alpena county and one new positive case in Grand Traverse County.
The positive case was believed to be contracted via community transmission but was not a part of the community testing done at Turtle Creek Stadium last weekend. Those results have yet to be returned according to a release from the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
PROBABLE CASES
Probable cases are those epidemiologically linked to a positive COVID-19 case who showed symptoms of the disease but were not tested because of a shortage of test kits and lab supplies. MDHHS had said in a state press conference in mid-April it would begin reporting probable cases that week, but did not do so until now.
There were just under 5,000 probable cases reported in the state with half in Oakland County alone.
According to the state’s data on MDHHS Health Preparedness Region 7, 67 probable cases were reported in the 17-county region. The most were in Otsego County with 18. The second-most were in Kalkaska County with 11.
DEMOGRAPHICS
The state’s COVID-19 case demographics were also detailed Friday.
Statewide, 79 of 5,600 deaths were among those aged 0 to 40. None were in lower northwest Michigan — with 32 of the region’s 39 deaths among those older than 70.
The majority of the region’s 67 probable cases were aged 0-19. In confirmed cases, though, those in that age bracket represent just a fraction of all confirmed cases — just 6 out of more than 400. Those trends were also true in the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions.
ANTIBODY TESTS
According to the dashboard, Grand Traverse County has had just over 2,500 diagnostic COVID-19 tests to date, or roughly 2 percent of its population. That figure satisfies the White House’s gating criteria in testing for phasing in reopening.
The data also shows 147 COVID-19 antibody tests have been issued, of which no results are shown.
