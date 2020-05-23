LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 452 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Saturday.
It also announced 65 deaths, 44 of which were identified during a review of vital records.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients was updated to 33,168 on Saturday. More than 250 have been confirmed by local health departments.
The state of Michigan defines a recovered COVID-19 patient as an individual alive 30 days post virus onset.
According to District Health Department No. 10’s COVID-19 data dashboard, one case was announced in Kalkaska County on Saturday.
MDHHS’s data also shows two new cases in Alpena county and one in Otsego county.
No new deaths were announced in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its data on COVID-19 deaths for the state of Michigan Friday evening.
The data indicated a decrease in COVID-19 deaths each week since mid-April with 300 reported in the month of May so far.
The CDC’s tally differs in that it is listed by date of occurrence after a review of death certificate data, similar to MDHHS’s reconciliation process that gets added to daily tallies on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The notes on the CDC’s data say that a lag in time between when the death occurred and when the death certificate is completed can cause a delay by one to eight weeks or more.
Counts from MDHHS are by the date deaths are reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners and recorded.
