TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials across northern and central Lower Michigan warned both residents and visitors that the region increasingly seems to be becoming a pandemic hot spot.
Authorities urged both residents and visitors to take precautions against the spreading COVID-19 virus and its Delta variant. That specifically means getting vaccinated if 12 years or older, testing when symptoms appear or after known exposures, isolating after testing positive or when experiencing symptoms, and wearing masks while at indoor public places, they said.
Health officials also pointed to the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes happening in places with low inoculation rates. That trend is additionally reflected among those hospitalized in the latest wave of cases, medical officials said.
“We are seeing the vast majority of the people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare and its nine hospitals located across the region.
As of Tuesday evening, the hospital system reported 18 COVID-19 positive patients: 14 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, plus two each at Grayling Hospital and Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, records show.
“A week ago that number was six, so we are seeing an uptick,” said Brian Lawson, Munson’s communications manager.
Public health officials even united their voices into one message projected with a serious tone. The Michigan State Police even sent out the same message.
That collective message issued Tuesday by the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance underscored the importance of residents taking precautionary measures to protect themselves, their family and their communities, in the face of growing transmission rates of the novel coronavirus.
Indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just moved several local counties from “moderate” transmission rates to either “substantial” or “high” transmission levels.
For example, the CDC on Tuesday rated Alpena, Charlevoix, Kalkaska and Montmorency counties at high transmission rates, followed by Grand Traverse County at substantial rates. The rest of the area’s counties are ranked as having moderate transmission levels, but none at low rates.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and we anticipate the situation will continue to change,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for two district health departments in the region that spans six counties.
“For this reason, we want to empower our communities to understand the changing risk levels. Getting vaccinated is our most powerful tool to reduce the spread and further mutation,” she said.
Medical experts say the vaccine is still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from the Delta variant. Local public health officials agree, but acknowledge even those who are inoculated should beware of the mutation’s dangers.
“Due to the currently increasing prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant, we urge residents — including those fully vaccinated — to practice caution when out in public, gathering, or traveling,” Peacock said in a released statement Tuesday.
In a surge driven by the highly contagious mutant version of the virus, COVID-19 cases across the United States have increased sixfold over the past month to an average of more than 85,000 per day, a level not seen since mid-February. Deaths have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 254 per day to 386.
In Michigan, statewide statistics show more than 906,500 positive cases have been collectively reported since the pandemic’s start last year.
Additionally, Michigan now ls approaching 20,000 deaths due to coronavirus, state health records show.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.