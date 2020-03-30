CHARLEVOIX — Aaron Pegg and his wife Michelle started a new business last week with their friends Becky and Scott Mason.
The Peggs made a trip on March 10 to the Mason’s home to nail down final details of their partnership. Following a couple of hours at the Mason’s table, the Peggs returned home excited for their new challenge ahead.
But when Wednesday evening came a different challenge presented itself. Pegg began experiencing sore throat, fever, chills and harrowing body aches that left him unable to sleep. He called his doctor the following morning as symptoms worsened and was recommended to be tested for COVID-19 at the Otsego Memorial emergency room because he recently returned for a week-long mission trip in Ethiopia with the World Orphans organization.
Pegg, 40, was tested on March 11 and received his results from the state lab on March 16, making him one of the first positive cases of COVID-19 in northern Michigan. By then, the virus had run its course through Aaron’s system and symptoms had subsided — but his family and friends still weren’t out in the clear.
“By the time they let me know on Monday night I was done and symptom free,” Pegg said. “They sent me the letter saying ‘you have it’ and I was like ‘I think I had it.’”
Pegg’s symptoms only lasted four days, however, the journey was just beginning for the Masons.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan began backtracking Aaron’s whereabouts and contacts up to 24-hours before he began showing symptoms, which included the Masons and about 15 other people.
It was already a bit too late. Becky, her husband and their oldest son had each began experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
“People are going to get it because nobody knows (if they have it),” Mason said. “It’s not like we could have prevented it, he didn’t even know he had it.”
According to Lisa Peacock, Health Officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, national and international data suggests 80 percent of COVID-19 cases will result in mild to moderate symptoms such as the Mason’s and will “recover without problems.”
Mason, a 47-year-old Gaylord resident, was tested on March 17, one day after Aaron’s positive result and found that she too had been infected with the coronavirus.
Stopping the spread
Once Pegg was tested for COVID-19, he was instructed not to co-exist with anyone, including pets, until 72 hours after all symptoms had disappeared.
Thankfully, once the Mason family began experiencing symptoms they followed the same protocols as their friend. However, in the days immediately following their interaction with Pegg and before symptoms arrived, they were in contact with family members — ballooning the number of people Mason knows who have experienced some form of symptoms to 15.
Each of the people who the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified as a presumptive positive case or contact of these cases were ordered for 14-day quarantine and had follow up calls or emails to check on health conditions.
“They have to finish the quarantine period and avoid public transportation or ride shares, parks and stores,” Jennifer Lechota, Interim Director of Emergency Nursing Services at Munson Medical Center, said. “We tell them they should be isolated from others, including animals, in their home upon testing or discharge.”
Lechota and health professionals are also sending home instructions to those caring for an ill person with COVID-19 that include rigorous cleaning and disinfecting techniques to help decrease chances of transmission. Each person who is tested for the virus is presumed positive until proven otherwise and are under strict supervision from local health departments.
Health departments started with daily phone calls but have switched to emails which require the quarantined person and everyone in the household to report temperatures and health conditions.
Pegg was told that he was most contagious the day before showing symptoms when the virus was undetectable. Because of the nature of the novel coronavirus, health departments are doing extensive back-tracking to notify all who may have been exposed. If they are unable to identify everyone a public issue would be issued like the March 23 release that stated a possible public exposure at Bennethum’s Northern Inn in Gaylord on March 12 or 14.
Pegg was resigned to the basement and guest bedroom in his Gaylord home for the safety of his family during his recovery. Luckily, the rest of the Pegg family has not shown symptoms and have been released from their 14-day quarantine as of Saturday.
Between Pegg and Mason the network of possible direct contacts in just a three-day span is more than 30 people.
Lechota and Peacock each said health officials are also asking anyone who thinks they may have contracted the disease to call ahead to any health provider before arrival to give them a chance to prepare the proper PPE and space for patients.
‘Symptomatic Management’
The nature of the novel coronavirus still leaves a lot of questions that need answers. Doctors and patients alike are investigating possible treatments but there is still no cure or direct pharmaceutical course that is proven to stop COVID-19.
There are, however, plenty of different drugs that have killed the virus in a lab setting according to Nick Torney, pharmacist at Munson Medical Center with a specialization in infectious disease.
That means that doctors and patients have a wide range of possible options but there is no ‘blanket’ treatment course for COVID-19.
Once patients are tested for the virus or are discharged from the hospital following care they are given medications on a case-by-case basis. Torney said drugs like Hydroxychloroquine have been used but only in cases where benefit outweighs risk.
The patients are instructed to practice ‘symptomatic management’ according to Torney, which includes hydration and rest.
“Unfortunately it is an emerging virus so there is a lot about it we do not know,” Peacock said. “We are following the pattern of other respiratory viruses that we are familiar with like other coronaviruses or the influenza.”
For Pegg and Mason, the most severe symptoms were body aches that each said were helped by Tylenol and a lot of rest. In each case, the time that symptoms took to show up, the severity of them and the recovery time differed.
Peacock said that patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms will be recommended to stay home and treat their symptoms on their own like any other respiratory illness.
Pegg and Mason were each able to recover in under one week’s time, with little else than rest and hydration — that will not be the case for everyone. Recovery time has heavy indicators in prior health conditions and age of the patient according to Torney. Symptoms can range from low-grade fever and body aches to shortness of breath and coughing, but not everyone experiences the same combination.
Follow up
Both the Pegg and Mason families have reached their required quarantine guidelines as of Saturday but have all chose to self-quarantine for the time being.
Pegg and his family are currently isolated at their family home in Charlevoix and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has continued follow up emails and phone calls. At this point, the isolation is a choice.
“I am told I cannot get or give COVID-19 now,” Pegg said. “But I would walk through Gaylord, and everyone knew I was the guy who had it, and I would get a lot of weird looks. I watched people step around me in aisles and walk past me and put hand sanitizer on. You kind of feel like a leper.”
Health department officials have told Pegg and Mason that after 72-hours without symptoms they are no longer susceptible to the virus but Torney said precautions still need to be taken.
“What we know from reports is that patients can still test positive for the disease after they are done having symptoms,” Torney said.
Researchers and doctors have not had enough time with this novel coronavirus to make definitive statements on long-term effects or possibility of transmission so they are recommending extreme precaution by all people.
Peacock said that a person could harbor the virus for up to 14 days before symptoms show and most cases have taken around a week to improve. Pegg and Mason, along with each of their families, expressed they have made a full recovery with one lingering side effect — they cannot taste much.
“This is not the end of the world,” Pegg said. “I saw my community pull together. We had so much support of people offering to get and drop things off to us. It was encouraging.”
Mason said her and her family followed the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and hopes the rest of the community will do the same.
“Stay in,” she said. “Just because you can kick it doesn’t mean everyone can. It spreads so fast you won’t even know.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.