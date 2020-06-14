TRAVERSE CITY — When the Traverse Area District Library began taking returns through its outside book drop this week it was a bit like the day after Christmas in a department store.
A steady line-up of cars at the Woodmere branch had 398 patrons returning more than 1,800 items — all of which had to be isolated for 72 hours. It was the single busiest day the book drop has seen since the library opened in 2012, said Director Michele Howard.
“We had all these boxes and we ran out of boxes, so now we’re using garbage bags,” Howard said. “We have boxes and bags quarantining all over the library.”
The second busiest day could be Monday, June 15, when curbside service begins, as there are more than 3,000 items on hold and waiting to be picked up. The service starts at 11 a.m. and the library is asking people to call or use the library app to make an appointment.
“We can’t have 3,000 people all at once, but we’re doing our best,” Howard said. “I know we’re not essential workers according to the government, but reading is essential for some people.”
After a week of curbside service an assessment on how things are going will be done, followed by an announcement of when the library will open its doors to the public.
Personal protection equipment is being gathered — plexiglass shields, masks and more — so that when libraries do open staff and patrons can be safe.
Masks will be required and there will be some on hand for those who need them, Howard said. This week the library board will decide whether wearing masks will become a behavior policy. Every library has behavior policies that, if violated, can result in suspension of privileges.
Kathy Coffin-Sheard, an avid library user, is glad TADL is following all the guidelines from the local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It makes her feel safer and will make for a seamless opening, she said.
That’s something people need, whether it’s the library or the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, where she runs the swimming program.
“It’s that part of normal that people just want to be connected to again,” Coffin-Sheard said.
The TADL had a circulation of more than 1 million physical items last year; with digital items that number is 1.3 million.
There are currently more than 40,000 items checked out, all of which were borrowed before the pandemic, likely in anticipation that TADL would close, Howard said.
“People are coming in with bags of books,” Howard said.
No late fees are being charged.
Reading is an escape during the pandemic, she said, and she’s very happy there are no late fees as she too has a lot of books to take back.
“Reading is important,” Coffin-Sheard said. “I think people are doing a little bit more reading over this time.”
Libraries are also a good place to pick up WiFi. Michigan released a statewide WiFi hotspot map this week to help people who don’t have internet at home. Most of the hotspots in the Grand Traverse region are located in public libraries. The hotspots are free and while the libraries are still closed, WiFi can be accessed from outside the building on library grounds.
Lots of people have been using the service during the pandemic, including kids doing their homework in the parking lot, downloading games for their Xbox and one woman who was interviewed for a job in her car via Zoom, Howard said.
She doesn’t know whether the woman got the job.
Howard said the library had to make changes in its offerings during the shutdown and many of those changes will continue after the library opens. Genealogy services are now online for patrons, and library staff is suggesting books for readers based on the reader’s likes.
The summer reading program will be a hybrid this year, with a Zoom Room for young people to talk about what they read. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” which focuses on fairy tales and fantasy as a way to spark creativity, Howard said.
Participants don’t have to read a specific book, they just have to read 100 minutes a week, or about 15 minutes a day.
Having the libraries closed was really hard, especially since libraries are places that build a sense of community, said Howard, who has been at the library’s helm since October.
“It’s unsettling for all of us,” she said. “So we’re trying to adapt to this new role and create community in other ways. We’re excited to get back to being that community space.”
