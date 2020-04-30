GAYLORD — The accessibility of rapid testing in Otsego County nursing homes led to a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, according to an official at the health department of Northwest Michigan.
Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the department, said on a conference call Thursday morning that the department acquired the ID NOW test kits from Abbott laboratories and have used them for weeks.
Peacock said the outbreak had already started at the facility at the point the department received the tests, but the tests are giving the department a far more efficient method in taking action.
“One of the initial factors that was difficult was the turnaround time on tests due to lab constraints,” Peacock said. “The rapid tests have definitely given us another tool to be able to quickly intervene in those situations and so we hope that that’s a really bright spot for the future that we can utilize that rapid testing across not just our health department jurisdiction but across the northern region.”
Abbott, the medical manufacturer based out of suburban Chicago, was the recipient of praise from the White House coronavirus task force throughout April for its advancements in testing supplies and research. Since the kits received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, testing has increased nationally from 1 million tests at the end of March to 6.2 million April 30.
The latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Healthcare Region 7, which includes 11 hospitals and 17 counties in Northwest Michigan, the state reports 4,075 total tests, 3685 that came back negative and 390 that were positive.
By comparison the state of Michigan as a whole reported just over 4,000 tests on March 21.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Health Department No. 10 said if you took positive cases from long term care facilities out of the equation the department is not seeing outbreaks linked to a single person, which is what would have been expected if there were more social interactions going on.
Peacock shared the regards when asked about the situation in Otsego County and the region collectively.
“We want to be sure that some of that isn’t that we don’t have cases we aren’t finding, so we are also working on continuing to expand testing,” Peacock said. “What we would hope to see if things are truly slowing is that as we test more people, we have less and less percent of those total tests that are positive.”
The share of positive tests in Region 7 has fallen from 19.08 percent March 19 (72 tests) to 11.45 percent April 27. Statewide that rate decreased from 31.6 percent April 10 to 23.4 percent Thursday.
By the numbers
MDHHS reported an increase of 980 cases on Thursday, 157 cases lower than Wednesday’s data and 345 cases lower than last week’s Thursday data. The state also reported 119 deaths, 40 of which were attributed to a review of death certificates.
Six new cases were reported in Alpena County, two in Cheboygan, and one in Otsego and Roscommon counties. Cases were removed from counts in Presque Isle and Wexford Counties.
There have continued to be data errors in the reporting system used by the State, according to a Benzie Leelanau District Health Department statement. A press release said two cases were falsely attributed to its jurisdiction Thursday. One case is an address error and the other is a recent positive case who was tested again. In response, the department launched a dashboard on its website for the most up-to-date data.
A number of other local health departments have already had data dashboards posted.
