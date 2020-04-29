WILLIAMSBURG — Hands all across northwest Lower Michigan are busy making personal protective equipment designed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
A quilting company in Williamsburg, with help from customers, is making cloth masks, as is the staff at a Traverse City physician’s office. Those crews join other companies across northwest Lower Michigan that are helping fill the need for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
“My daughter-in-law is director of (Department of Health and Human Services) in Benzie County,” said Renee Savage, owner of Renee’s House of Quilting in Williamsburg, “and she asked if I could make masks for her office because they couldn’t get them.”
That call led to Savage, her husband, an employee and a crew of eight customers to sew and donate more than 2,000 masks. Most went to workers in Benzie County.
That original request quickly turned into 500 masks, which were distributed to various Benzie departments. Then another 300 masks went to workers in mental health programs in Benzie County.
Then Savage donated 150 masks to the Col. Demas T. Craw Veterans Affairs Clinic, to be distributed to veterans. More masks went to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the Samaritas House near Acme.
“Anybody who asked — first responders, postal people — we donated them to,” said Savage. “We’ve done over 2,000 to date, and we have 275 on our work tables right now that we’re ready to donate.”
Just a few miles away from the quilt shop, the staff at the office of dermatologists Dr. Laurel Leithauser and Dr. Anthony Van Vreede, 1225 W. Front St., has been making cloth masks, and has provided them free to those unable to pay, according to a release. Demand was so high that the office announced Tuesday it cannot take any more requests.
Northwoods Hardware, in Glen Arbor, has connected with Woodchuck USA, a supplier of face shields that meet Johns Hopkins Medical School and Munson specifications. Store owners Jeff and Georgia Gietzen, together with Munson Hospital Foundation Board Members Scott and Ellen Gravelie, have committed to donating 1,320 face shields to Munson Healthcare, according to a release.
A donation of $30 will buy 10 shields; $7,929 will buy a full pallet of 2,640 shields. All donations are welcome. Make checks Payable to: Northwoods Hardware, and include the memo: Leelanau PPE Response. Mail to: Northwoods Hardware Home & Garden, P.O. Box 260 Glen Arbor, Michigan 49636.
Savage praised the contributions of her quilt store customers to her mask-making effort.
“I have eight customers that actually called and wanted to participate, plus I had a couple of staff members (who are social distancing),” she said. “I had about 10 quilters overall who took the fabric and created from home.”
A couple of those customers also donated some of their own fabric, for a total of about 50 masks. But Savage, her husband Glenn (a former police officer) and employee Leeanna Henke prepared most materials in the shop.
“We pre-cut everything for them, and sent them out with kits,” Savage said. “They furnished their time and their thread. They did just an absolutely wonderful job. I can’t tell you how proud I am of the quilters in the area who pitched in to help.”
Those eight customers sewed at least 500 masks.
“They kept coming back. We gave them stacks of 50, and they would just keep coming back to get more. We tried to keep track of who took what, when, where. But we were in such a frenzy, we’d just hand them a pile.”
Meanwhile, Savage, her husband and Henke cranked out another 1,500 masks at the quilt shop. They’re still donating masks to groups in need, and still supplying fabric to volunteers willing to sew masks.
“If anybody still wants to come and get fabric to make masks, we’re still donating it,” Savage said.
She asks that the complete masks be returned to the store, 8995 M-72, so she can ensure they actually are being donated and not sold. That also allows Savage to inspect each mask to confirm they meet her standards.
