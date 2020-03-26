TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order of March 23 shutters Michigan nonessential operations, but leaves the door open for citizens to take refuge and recharge in the great outdoors.
The order spanning three weeks makes provision “to engage in outdoor activity, including walking hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.”
Michigan state parks and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, while having scaled back visitor options, continue to provide outdoor opportunities aligned with the order.
Because the national park Visitor Center at Empire is closed, the Sleeping Bear Spring Break Escape — National Park Film Festival has gone the way of some of the world’s leading film events. Like France’s Cannes Film Festival and New York’s Tribeca’s Film Festival. COVID-19 restrictions led to the park’s first-ever film fest placing showings on hold.
All Sleeping Bear programming, campgrounds, restrooms and vault toilets, seasonal museums and facilities are closed until further notice.
The National Park Service waived entrance fees during the coronavirus outbreak for visitors to experience cost-free the park’s nearly 100 miles of trails, beaches and Dune Climb which remain open.
Park Superintendent Scott Tucker advises visitors to keep in mind the seasonal transition.
“Trails are still in winter condition,” he said. “Some are clear. Others icy, muddy and snowy. People need to be prepared.”
Visitors must follow social distancing guidelines while visiting the park. They should also be aware that in the event of an emergency, response time may be delayed.
“We hope visitors can utilize the trails and beaches to stretch their legs, and pack in and out to leave it in good condition for the next visitor,” Tucker said.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources has also waived Recreation Passport requirements during the COVID-19 situation to provide free entry to state parks, recreation areas, state boat launches, state forests and other state-managed resources. The resources will remain open at least through April 13 to offer outdoor experiences under CDC guidelines requiring visitors stay at least six feet from people outside of their household.
State park campgrounds, service and field centers are closed.
“We want residents to use and enjoy our public outdoor spaces, but we ask them to do so responsibly and safely, whether in a forest, on a trail or in a parking lot,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger.
Additionally, the Huron-Manistee National Forests will issue free firewood permits through the mail for the foreseeable future, according to a press statement issued Tuesday.
Individuals can collect up to 12 cords by calling Forest Service staff and providing information, including a license plate number. Staff will then send out a permit.
Indoor options for experiencing Michigan destinations include live webcams accessed at www.michigan.org/webcams and www.wmta.org/live-west-michigan-camera-gallery. They provide views of top destinations for homebound Michiganders. The Pure Michigan website links internet explorers to virtual tours to enjoy and use to plan future trips. Until Michiganders get the green light for unrestricted travel, armchair travelers can, for example, take a virtual field trip to the Detroit Zoo, see ships pass through the Soo Locks or feed their need for nature by watching waves lap the shores of Lake Michigan. The new Sleeping Bear Dunes mobile app for Apple and Android phones features maps and five self-guided audio tours to provide even couch visitors a taste of park beauty and serenity.
“We hope visitors can utilize the trails and beaches to stretch their legs, and pack in and out to leave it in good condition for the next visitor.” Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.