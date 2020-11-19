TRAVERSE CITY — Public health workers are taking new tacks in the face of surging COVID-19 cases and testing positivity rates.
Contact tracing workers at local health departments are so busy with the skyrocketing caseload they simply must triage who gets their attention: focus will generally be on those most likely to cause outbreaks or be the most susceptible to infection.
"It doesn't mean we are giving up," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
What it means is not everyone who tests positive for the pandemic disease will be contacted on the telephone. They may instead get an email or text message. They may not.
Health officials said they need the public to buy in to the new strategy: stay home and isolate for 10 days when diagnosed positive for coronavirus, as well as inform all close contacts so they can quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
"You don't need to wait to get a notification from the health department to do those things," said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for three health departments in the 17-county region.
Peacock said when community transmission of COVID-19 is this widespread public health workers must prioritize their attention. Contact tracers at those two district health departments covering six area counties will spend their time focused on cases most likely to cause an outbreak or infect at-risk populations, Peacock said Thursday.
Others will receive an email or text message asking them to fill out a survey that answers questions they would be asked on a phone call with a contact tracing worker, she said.
In the most populated local county, the new strategy looks a bit different.
Health officials with Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Thursday they will prioritize the most high-risk cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic reaches widespread community infection.
The new plan leaves most county residents who test positive for the novel coronavirus to manage their own isolation and notification of close contacts for themselves.
"Over the past month, we have seen a rapid increase in the number of new daily cases in our region and county. When community transmission becomes so widespread, our strategies need to pivot to have the most impact," said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer. "This approach involves quickly identifying and investigating high-priority cases such as those who potentially increase the risk for further spread."
Priority cases and situations include:
- acute and outpatient health care workers;
- people younger than 22 years;
- anyone linked to a school (includes childcare facilities, K-12 schools, and colleges);
- people older than 65 years;
- anyone linked to an acute care, skilled nursing or long-term care facility; and,
- any time a death has occurred.
Health officials said they also will take the recency of the case into account.
COVID-19 cases have increased by an average of more than 27 cases per day since Nov. 1, which health workers said has taxed the capacity of disease investigation workers to contact all who test positive and their close contacts.
Hirschenberger said public health workers cannot keep up with this pace of COVID-19 spread.
“We need the community’s help with the surge we are currently experiencing in order to help control it. Even working at full capacity, seven days a week, health department staff are unable to investigate all positive cases and notify close contacts quickly," she said in a released statement.
Health officials ask anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to:
- Immediately self-isolate, avoiding contact with others for at least 10 days since symptoms began (or since they took the test if there are no symptoms). They must additionally see an improvement in symptoms and be fever-free without use of medications for 24 hours before ending isolation;
- Notify their close contacts. Close contacts are people who were within 6 feet of the COVID-19 positive person for a total of 15 minutes or more two days before the person developed symptoms (or two days prior to that person taking the test if there are no symptoms). Close contacts must quarantine for the full 14 days regardless of symptoms or their test results; and,
- Follow all instructions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
More than 500 new cases have been identified since Nov. 1 and average daily case counts quadrupled from the beginning of October. The percentage of those who test positive roughly tripled during the past month, increasing from 3.4 percent to 10 percent as of Nov. 16, statistics show.
Additionally, most reporting entities are lagging in the referrals of positive lab reports, officials said.
By the numbers
Health officials across the northern Lower Peninsula on Thursday announced a collective additional 460 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the 17-county region in the prior 48 hours, along with an additional eight pandemic-related deaths in the same two days.
Statistics show the region now stands at a cumulative 6,548 people who have fallen ill with the contagious disease since March, plus 138 who lost their lives to the pandemic.
Grand Traverse County counted the most new cases since Tuesday with 62, followed by 48 in Alpena County, 36 in Emmet County and 34 in Otsego County.
Emmet County experienced the most COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday with four, followed by two deaths among Antrim County residents in the same time period and single deaths in Benzie and Montmorency counties.
With the single new death in Montmorency County this week, there no longer are any counties in the 17-county northern Lower Michigan region which have escaped without a pandemic death this year.
Michigan's top medical executive said exponential spikes in cases and testing positivity rates are alarming. She spoke Thursday during a press conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said case numbers currently vary from 418 cases per million people in the Traverse City region to as high as 934 cases per million in Grand Rapids. Testing positivity rates run the gamut from 9 percent in the Traverse City region to 16 percent in the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas, she said.
Khaldun said data shows most outbreaks have been tied to either small or large gatherings.
Both the governor and the state's top public health doctor encouraged Michiganders to avoid gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday -- Khaldun said "this year it simply has to be different."
Both Whitmer and Khaldun encouraged the public to celebrate the holiday within their own household and not gather with extended family, particularly those who are at-risk for infection.
Khaldun further said that some may choose to gather despite this medical advice — advice backed by official recommendations issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and that if they do, "the virus will also be around the table with you."
The doctor said that bad decisions made at Thanksgiving this year will result in some mourning losses by New Year's Day.