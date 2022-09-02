TRAVERSE CITY — Public health officials in northern Michigan are holding out hope that a significant dip in vaccination rates among toddlers is just a phase caused by the pandemic, and not a new and enduring trend.

According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, in June 2019, 74 percent of toddlers received their series 4313314 vaccinations, which include immunizations against polio, measles, hepatitis B, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough and is a recommended series for toddlers between 19 and 35 months by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of those vaccines are required when those children enter school as well.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

In June 2022, MCIR recorded that 68 percent of toddlers in that age range were vaccinated in this series, a 6 percent drop from before the pandemic. It’s a significant drop, especially if it were to continue as a trend, said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

“It’s certainly concerning, because if that persisted, it’s going in the wrong direction,” Meyerson said.

In northern Lower Michigan, most counties followed statewide trends, with some dropping more or less significantly between June 2019 and 2022.

Crawford and Newaygo counties both saw nearly 10 percent dips, while Leelanau County’s rate dropped by 12 percent between 2019 and 2022. Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties all saw drops greater than the statewide dip.

Meanwhile, Lake County actually saw an increase of about 4 percent, from 56 percent in June 2019, to 60 percent in June 2022. Other counties, like Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Charlevoix and Emmet counties, saw a less than 3 percent dip.

As for school-age children, vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles and hepatitis B are required as soon as they enter kindergarten, and the meningococcal and chickenpox vaccines are additionally required when they turn 11. Parents can waive these requirements for medical, religious or philosophical reasons, and are sent to a consultation with a health department employee.

The statewide average of students waiving one or more of these vaccines is 4.2 percent, as of February 2022, according to michigan.gov’s county and state immunization report cards. Many counties in northern Michigan also saw increases in the percentage of waivers they received for required vaccinations in school, but seven of them saw increases of less than 1.5 percent.

Some saw significant increases, such as Kalkaska County, which saw an increase of nearly 6 percent and Lake County which saw an increase of about 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, Benzie, Charlevoix and Emmet counties saw a decrease in the percentage of school-age kids with waived vaccine requirements.

Public health officials are concerned but not mystified by the drops; they have a pretty good understanding of what happened.

During the height of the pandemic, healthcare providers and health departments were focused on rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations, which were not available to toddlers until recently, which drew their attention away from routine vaccinations.

Also, many healthcare providers were not open for non-urgent appointments, or only took them sparingly. The widespread shift to telehealth appointments created less opportunity for parents to bring in their young children to get vaccinated.

Even as more offices opened up to in-person services, some parents preferred telehealth appointments, said Michelle Klein, director of personal health at BLDHD. Also, Klein said sometimes parents don’t realize when their kids should be getting which shots or they don’t perceive holding it off as a big risk.

Statewide, public health officials are positing that the fear and distrust for the COVID vaccine seeped into parents’ ideas about other vaccinations as well. Some have said that they’ve heard as much from parents as well; They started questioning vaccine requirements more heavily once the COVID vaccine was thrown into question.

Klein said there have always been people who have been against vaccines for health reasons or because they doubt their effectiveness, and she said it’s likely that rhetoric has spread since the beginning of the pandemic, but it is not a sentiment that she has heard directly from parents.

Bethanie Dean, immunization coordinator with District Health Department No. 10, said she has not heard that sentiment expressed in her jurisdiction, but she can see how that may be happening elsewhere.

Meyerson said he hasn’t heard that sentiment either, but the impacts of COVID on the perception of routine vaccinations could be two-fold; some people may be more skeptical of other vaccines, while others may have a greater appreciation for them.

The biggest concerns generated from the decline in vaccination is that it could make the population more susceptible to an outbreak.

Vaccines for illnesses like measles or polio are highly recommended for toddlers and required for school-age kids because they are highly contagious and can cause serious illness. The more people who are unvaccinated against these serious viruses, the more chance there will be that someone will get a serious or fatal illness, even though some of these viruses haven’t shown up in the population for years.

This has shown up most recently in New York where, in July, officials reported the area’s first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. And, in 2014, there were multiple cases of the measles in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties after a local family with unvaccinated members visited the Philippines, which was experiencing an outbreak in measles at the time.

“We want to prevent outbreaks, because once they’re in a community, it’s much harder to stop them,” Klein said. “And we certainly don’t want to see any of our little kids have serious illnesses that could have been prevented.”

Dean said she was concerned for a while during the pandemic when immunization rates among toddlers and school age children continued to decline. Now, however, many of the counties within her health department’s 10-county jurisdiction are experiencing a slight uptick in vaccinations in the past few months, Dean said.

While there are still counties experiencing decreases, Dean said she is happy to see that the overall trend, however small, is upward.

“They’re going up slowly. They’re not as bad as they were during COVID,” Dean said. “We’re starting to see more children in our clinics.”

Between June 2021 and June 2022, more than half of the 17 counties within the jurisdiction of regional health departments saw increases in their vaccination rates.

Mason, Mecosta, Oceana and Wexford all saw their vaccination rates increase by more than 2 percent between June 2021 and 2022. Some counties saw the most progress in the past few months, between March and June.

“It’s nice to see that maybe things are rebounding a bit, for sure,” Meyerson said.

As the first day of the new school year looms, local health departments are busy holding clinics and getting school-age children up-to-date on their vaccinations. It’s too early to pull any data to see how the number of waivers for kids this year compares to last year, but Dean said it seems like the number of consultation appointments at her department is about the same as last year.

Klein said BLDHD is promoting their vaccine clinics on social media and planning to work with schools in Benzie and Leelanau to offer some of those required vaccines on the school premises.

Klein expressed hope that since they’re taking in-person appointments again, they’ll be able to bring those vaccination rates back up. She said she thinks this dip is really only related to the pandemic, and that rates will bounce back.

“I think it will bounce back. I do,” Klein said. “It will take a little bit of time to reset … As a country, it’s just we’re in a recovery phase.”