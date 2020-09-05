TRAVERSE CITY — Specific sets of criteria must be met for public low-risk exposure sites for COVID-19 to be announced by health officials, along with sending people into medical quarantine.
The protocol is complicated and often can be confusing to a general population that isn’t well-versed in epidemiology and infectious diseases.
There are specific reasons for both public exposure designations and medical quarantine rules, health officials said.
The sole reason to tag a business or public location as a possible exposure site is when there was potential for people to be exposed to a COVID-19 positive person who could not be identified through normal case investigation, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
“When we’re talking with the positive case, we ask them where they work, we ask them where they’ve been. We ask them who they’ve interacted with and if they have been somewhere that brought them within close contact of other people for 15 minutes or more — and I mean within six feet for 15 minutes or more,” she said.
“That possibly puts their coworkers or possibly people they waited on or in the case of a customer, maybe someone who waited on them could potentially be at risk,” Peacock said.
She said should a COVID-19 positive person quickly run “in and out” of a location and was there for less than five minutes, that might not warrant a significant enough risk to declare a public exposure site, especially if they wore a mask and practiced both good hygiene and physical distancing.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said only when a COVID-19 positive business employee worked in a situation that would have resulted in public exposure is such an announcement made.
“If an employee only had close contacts that were other employees, then those close contacts would be directly contacted by the health department,” she said.
Peacock said schools may not be labeled public exposure sites because known contacts are limited — they aren’t wide-open spaces for one and all to come and go freely.
Oftentimes it will be up to school districts to determine how to notify parents and the public about COVID-19 cases which may arise.
“It really depends on the situation and how far the risk extends. They may notify the parents in the classroom. They may notify a whole school building. If the situation warrants it, they may notify a whole school district,” Peacock said.
So what about when somebody is contacted by a health department employee and told they’ve been exposed through a known close contact with a COVID-19 positive person?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define a close contact as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset until the time of isolation — or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic patients.
“Individuals who are considered close contacts to a positive case are asked to stay home for 14 days since their last exposure to the close contact,” Hirschenberger said. “This includes avoiding interaction with others in their household and the public.”
She said close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients should not work outside the home, travel, use public transportation or go to public places. They should monitor themselves for symptoms of the pandemic disease and should any develop, they should seek a test, Hirschenberger said.
“If the test comes back positive, the other members of the household would then be placed under quarantine,” she said.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for several up north district health departments spanning 10 counties, agreed with Hirschenberger’s description of quarantine.
“They need to stay home. They should not go to work. They shouldn’t go to school. They shouldn’t be out in public. They shouldn’t leave their home unless they need to get medical attention, and then there’s ways to do that safely,” Meyerson said.
“If they do have to leave, they should wear a mask over their nose and mouth,” the doctor said.
During quarantine, fellow household members also must adjust their behaviors, but to what degree depends on whether symptoms of the disease develop.
“They should try to minimize contact with others in their home. Everyone’s living situation is going to be a little bit different, and there are challenges there. And some people cannot limit contact with other household members because they’re a child or they have small children,” Meyerson said. “But to the extent possible, we want them to minimize contact with others in their home. Do not share items like dishes, drinking cups, towels, that sort of thing.”
But when a person is under quarantine, health officials said it doesn’t mean everyone in the house must immediately go under quarantine, too.
Hirschenberger explained how, if under quarantine for being a close contact with somebody outside their own home, other household members should simply stay away: Use a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible, and leave food where the possibly infected person can retrieve it without contact with others.
“If there are shared spaces that must be used, then thorough disinfecting anything touched should be completed after use,” Hirschenberger said.
Those other household members would be considered secondary exposures until — and only if — the quarantined person ever tested positive, whether symptomatic or not, she said.
“Public health nurses walk through all these scenarios individually with cases and close contacts and give the guidance directly to people,” Hirschenberger said.
Quarantine typically lasts 14 days, she said, but can be extended if multiple people in a household fall ill and test positive for COVID-19.
“We’re trying to contain the spread of this illness, and if everybody who is exposed can know about it soon enough to quarantine so that when they themselves become contagious, they haven’t exposed anyone else, we can reduce that number of new infections,” Meyerson said. “We can really keep our cases down and contain the spread of the illness. So that’s the whole idea behind case investigation, contact tracing and quarantine.”
