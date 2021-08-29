TRAVERSE CITY — Educators and parents are preparing for possible protests on the first day of school at northern Michigan’s largest district.
A post from Erik Aungst on the Facebook group “TCAPS our kids our choice!” alerted opponents of school mask mandates, specifically at Traverse City Area Public Schools, of a gathering at the at the Silver Lake recreation area on Thursday. Aungst did not reply to requests for comment before the event and declined comment at the event.
Aungst’s post mentioned the group Citizens Liberating Michigan and their mission to “combat mask and jab mandates,” the latter referring to COVID-19 vaccinations. The mandates were referred to in the post as “fake science, fake statistics, fake medicine, fake fear mongering.”
The TCAPS Board of Education reversed course Aug. 20 and voted to implement indoor universal masking for all K-12 staff and students through Sept. 27. Board trustees previously followed TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner’s recommendation to strongly recommend but not require masks be worn.
Resources for teaching children at home without the involvement of public school districts were also set to be addressed at the event.
Some parents are planning to involve their children in in-school protests and have them defy the mandate by refusing to wear masks.
Other parents have already pulled their children from TCAPS, costing the district $8,700 in state funding per student.
VanWagoner said Tuesday that he had not heard any mention about protests but that the district will prepare for the possibility.
“We always make sure that we have good protocols in place,” he said. “We hope that everybody realizes it’s the kids’ first day of school. We want all kids to have a positive experience.”
The board-approved masking policy also prohibits visitors, so questions remain if the protesters will be allowed on school property. VanWagoner said Tuesday he had not been in contact with law enforcement regarding the issue.
“It just depends on if, at any point, someone is impeding a child’s ability to go to school, then they would be asked to move,” VanWagoner said, adding that he is hoping for an orderly and respectful environment.
Rachel Sheppard, a parent of three TCAPS students and a supporter of the universal mask mandate, said people have the right to protest as long as the demonstrations are “done peacefully and do not intimidate or infringe the rights of the students and staff.”
“I don’t have a problem with them doing it,” Sheppard said, adding the caveat that protests would not be appropriate at the elementary schools. “It’s not the teachers or the students who are mandating this policy. If you want to protest, maybe you should go to the board meetings or the (Boardman administration building). Those are the people making the policies.”
Sheppard hopes TCAPS has a plan in case any protesters “step over the line.”
“Our kids should feel safe to go to school,” Sheppard said. “If for some reason they’re not safe, TCAPS needs to step up.”
TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said the response to the mask mandate has been “plentiful” and largely in support of the decision. He recognizes there might be protests and said he understands their frustration, but he asked possible demonstrators to consider how the students will react to seeing them on the first day of school.
“I’m pretty sure that having protests outside isn’t going to lower the kids’ anxiety levels at all,” Newman-Bale said. “Hopefully that’s kept in mind.”
Several other opponents to mask mandates and vaccines were also asked to comment.
They either did not respond or declined to say anything.