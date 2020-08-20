PETOSKEY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced Wednesday the following restaurants were identified during case investigations as potential low-risk, public exposure sites:
- City Park Grill, Petoskey on Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 11, 5-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 12, 5-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
- Charlevoix Community Pool, Aug. 11-13
- Palette Bistro, Petoskey on Aug. 14, 8-9 p.m.
- Chandler’s, Petoskey on Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Beaver Island Ferry, 2:30 p.m. departure to Beaver Island on Aug. 14.
- North Perk, Petoskey on Aug. 16, 9:45-10 a.m.
Emmet County since Saturday has had 15 new cases of COVID-19 announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The last update from the Beaver Island Rural Health Center reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 19 on 154 results from those tested on the island.
The Health Department has reported 25 public exposure sites since Aug. 10. Typically these are identified when an individual who tested positive reports they were present at a location during their symptomatic period or 48 hours prior to their COVID-19 test, and may have been there for 15 minutes or more and been within 6 feet of others who can’t be identified.
Because the individuals often report having taken necessary safety measures — such as masking, distancing and hand hygiene — these are categorized as low-risk sites for exposure, a press release states.
