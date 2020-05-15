TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lower Michigan saw an increase of six COVID-19 cases Friday and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced a possible case of community exposure in Antrim County.
Two new cases were reported in Alpena County and one new case in Charlevoix, Roscommon, Otsego and Antrim counties.
A person who was symptomatic with COVID-19 visited the Family Fare, BP gas station, Dollar General and Subway in Bellaire between noon and 4 p.m. on May 13. Health officials are urging anyone who visited these sites to self-monitor for 14 days.
There were no new deaths to report in the region as the state announced a total of 50,079 total positive cases and 4,825 deaths statewide as of Friday. There were 497 new cases and 38 deaths Friday.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said none of the system's hospitals have any active COVID-19 patients right now. There are three patients awaiting test results, but no official cases currently.
That's reflective of the low numbers of new cases found across the region and, "We hope it stays that way," Nefcy said.
The doctor said her greater concern is that there may be an accompanying increase in new coronavirus cases as the economy reopens. Even more worrisome would be if that second wave happens during winter months as seasonal influenza also spikes, she said.
The risk may be that those grown weary of social distancing, enhanced hygiene and wearing masks may be unwilling to stay home again and might even "forget that it actually worked," Nefcy said.
Perhaps modern society has become spoiled by vaccines and medical treatments that can battle most illness, she said, noting COVID-19 has no vaccine. Until one exists, these new social protocols are the only tools we have, she said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced during a press briefing Friday that the state surpassed their goals for testing this week. Labs reported more than 23,600 tests on Wednesday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic, and the state averaged 14,200 tests per day. Whitmer hopes to have 450,000 Michiganders tested by the end of May.
"Widespread testing is a crucial tool in us being able to turn that dial and continue the re-engagement of our economy,” Whitmer said. “Widespread testing will give us the confidence that we know where COVID-19 is and that we're able to prevent more community spread."
Whitmer also signed an executive order to create the Return to Learning Advisory Council, starting the formal process of determining how schools will reopen in the fall.
The committee will be made up of students, parents, educators, administrators and health officials who will give recommendations of how to safely, equitably and efficiently return to school in the fall.
“The slow re-engagement of our economy is the best way that we can start to come back to some normalcy,” Whitmer said. “But we must measure every step of the way to make sure that we don't do it so that all of a sudden, there's this outgrowth of COVID-19 and we got to take a step back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.