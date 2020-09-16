TRAVERSE CITY — Students are slated to return to in-person instruction in less than a week at Traverse City Area Public Schools.
But district officials confirmed Tuesday that a TCAPS student tested positive for COVID-19.
Traverse City West Athletic Director Jason Carmean, on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. District officials sent a letter on Monday to parents and families of fall student-athletes informing them of the positive case.
“It’s kind of where we’re at as a society, right now,” Carmean said. “These things are going to pop up.”
The letter stated the Grand Traverse County health department is investigating the matter and working with school staff to identify those who’ve come in close contact with the student. Those people will then need to quarantine at home.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said he had not been informed how many people have been told to quarantine as of Tuesday evening.
“I’m waiting on an update for that, but as far as I know at this time, there are no others — but I have not been given an official notification from the health department confirming that,” he said, adding the possibly exposed students wore masks and socially distanced.
Emmy Schumacher, spokesperson for the Grand Traverse County health department, said information about the contact tracing could be available by Wednesday morning but could not confirm the number of people told to quarantine.
TCAPS and health department officials are asking parents, guardians and students to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.
Carmean said the health and safety of all students is the district’s top priority, adding that the process for dealing with positive cases is becoming clearer as school leaders work with the health department. Communication was smooth, Carmean said.
“We’re doing what’s right, and we hope for the best for the student and the family,” he said.
All practices and games will continue as scheduled. VanWagoner said the district feels comfortable moving forward based on the recommendations from the health department.
The news worried West senior soccer player Finn Durbin, but “only for a minute.”
“I thought it could slow stuff down for a week if we had to get tested,” Durbin said. “Even if it did stop us for a week, I think it would’ve been fine and we would’ve come back just as strong.”
Shelly Sutherland, a parent of two at West, isn’t worried about the positive case.
“Both of my kids are headed back Monday,” she said. “That didn’t change my mind at all.”
News of the positive case came shortly before TCAPS Board of Education trustees voted 6-1 to move forward with VanWagoner’s August recommendation that classes resume in person Sept. 21. Trustees already approved the approach in August, but some trustees asked the matter be revisited at the September board meeting.
Board President Sue Kelly said Tuesday night that trustees were aware of the positive case ahead of the meeting. Neither trustees or VanWagoner discussed the infected student-athlete during the public meeting.
During the meeting’s debate over plans to send students back into classrooms, board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt expressed concern about the district’s ability to provide education in a safe environment that follows proper social distancing and does not put the community as a whole at risk.
The Tuesday announcement from TCAPS marks the second reported COVID-19 case in a student-athlete in the five-county region. A soccer player at Leland Public Schools tested positive three weeks ago but before school was in session.
Superintendent Stephanie Long said at the time that she contacted health department officials and used the letter template provided by them to “communicate immediately with the entire school community.” The health department conducted contact tracing and required all soccer players to be kept out of practice until they tested negative or completed health department requirements.
Kingsley Area Schools was the first report that a student who attended classes in person had tested positive for the virus just three days into the school year. Twelve other Kingsley students were identified as possibly exposed and were required to quarantine for two weeks.
Jake Atnip contributed to this report.
